Bank employee arrested for allegedly stealing over R36 million from dead client

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
File image. (Image: Supplied)
A former First National Bank employee has been arrested in Limpopo for allegedly stealing over R36 million from a deceased client.

On Friday, the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit arrested the 28 year-old suspect, who worked as a FNB consultant at the Makhado branch.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke, on 25 April 2022, the suspect allegedly opened a profile without any authorisation of the client who had just died in a vehicle accident a day before.

“It is further alleged that the suspect connived with his accomplice to open a new bank account and linked it to the deceased's account and started spending all the money from the deceased's account,” Maluleke said.

“These illegal activities were discovered by the bank and a case of fraud and theft was opened with the Hawks.

“When the suspect was approached by the bank managers about the matter, he reportedly tendered his resignation letter with immediate effect.”

Maluleke said through the investigation, it was discovered that some of the stolen money was used to buy expensive cars and donate to a certain church.

A total of R36 989 051.67 was allegedly stolen.  

The suspect is expected to make his first appearance in the Makhado Magistrate's court on Monday.

