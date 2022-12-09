57m ago

Banks can skip magistrates' courts and go straight to the High Court to repossess homes - ConCourt

Tebogo Monama
The Constitutional Court has ruled that banks don't have to take debtors to the magistrates' courts for default judgments.
The Constitutional Court has ruled that banks don't have to take debtors to the magistrates' courts for default judgments.
  • The Constitutional Court has ruled banks can take their debtors straight to the High Court.
  • The SA Human Rights Commission took three banks to court alleging that they avoided using the magistrates' courts to deal with debtors. 
  • The commission argued that the magistrates' courts were more accessible to people.

The Constitutional Court has ruled that banks don't have to take debtors to the magistrates' courts for default judgments. 

Instead, they can take their cases straight to the High Court, even if the magistrate's court has the jurisdiction to hear their cases.

In a unanimous judgment on Friday morning, the apex court ruled against the South African Human Rights Commission's contention that cases should be heard in the magistrates' courts because those courts are more accessible to and less cost prohibitive for people.  

In a judgment penned by Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, the court rejected the SAHRC's contention that Section 169(1) of the Constitution affords the High Courtdiscretion because the word "may" in that section must cohere with the constitutional sections that confer jurisdiction on the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) and the Constitutional Court.

The ruling states that the "may" in the sections only indicate that the respective courts are each being afforded power.

"Additionally, the holding by the Supreme Court of Appeal in Agri Wire that 'our courts are not entitled to decline to hear cases properly brought before them in the exercise of their jurisdiction' remains good law." 

The SAHRC accused Standard Bank, Nedbank and FNB of avoiding the magistrates' court, which is "more accessible than the high court to impoverished respondents" in terms of proximity and cost.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria found in favour of the SAHRC that the High Court was entitled to decline to hear default judgment cases, despite enjoying concurrent jurisdiction with the magistrates' courts on these judgments. The banks took the ruling on appeal to the SCA, which ruled in their favour.

The case stems from applications by banks to auction the homes of 13 debtors who defaulted while they owed small amounts on their home loans.

The SAHRC argued that their cases were taken to the High Court even though their debt fell within the jurisdiction of the magistrates' courts.


