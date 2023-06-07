Banyana Banyana star's sister fighting for her life after partner allegedly sets her alight

A 50-year-old woman was doused in petrol and set alight at her Mamelodi home.

Her 55-year-old partner has been arrested in connection with the crime.

The woman is understood to be the sister of former Banyana Banyana player Khabo Zitha.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Eric Mavakalala made his first appearance in the Mamelodi Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"He is facing a charge of attempted murder after he allegedly doused the victim in the matter, Lindiwe Zitha, 50, with petrol and set her alight at her home in Mamelodi," said Mahanjana.

News24 had not yet been able to reach the soccer star or other family members at the time of publication.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the man had been arrested on Thursday, the day after the incident.

He said:

The victim sustained injuries and was taken to a local medical care centre for medical treatment.

"Police in Gauteng will continue to prioritise cases of gender-based violence and crime committed against children."



TimesLIVE reported that Zitha had sustained burn wounds all over her body and had been unconscious since she was admitted to hospital. According to the report, the accused had allegedly beaten her before setting her alight and locking her in a bedroom.

She was reportedly saved and taken to hospital by neighbours.

The matter has been postponed to Monday 12 June for Mavakalala's criminal profile and possible bail application.



