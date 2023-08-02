54m ago

Banyana Banyana: 'The pride of the nation' - South Africans revel in momentous World Cup victory

Marvin Charles, Sheldon Morais and Nkosikhona Duma
  • Banyana Banyana were hailed as "the pride of the nation" after a stunning victory over Italy.
  • The team will progress to the round of 16 for the first time in history.
  • The victory warmed the hearts of supporters across the country.

The humming of construction equipment and the drone of traffic whizzing by was pierced with shouts of excitement across the country on Wednesday morning as South Africans celebrated Banyana Banyana's last-gasp victory to progress to the round of 16 of the Women's World Cup.

Coach Desiree Ellis' team beat Italy 3-2 in Wellington.

The victory sees Banyana Banyana becoming South Africa's first senior football team to progress from the group stages at a FIFA World Cup.

The team pipped Italy to ensure they finished second in Group G, one of the hardest groups in the tournament.

They will now play the Netherlands at 04:00 (SA time) on Sunday.

While the team broke into song in their dressing room after the match, supporters back home shouted loudly in their offices and shopping centres at the sound of the final whistle.

Zanele Ngcobo, from Umkomaas in KwaZulu-Natal, described the team as "the pride of the nation".

"Congratulations Banyana Banyana! They are truly the pride of the nation. Wathint' abafazi, wathint' imbokodo (When you strike a woman, you strike a rock)," said Ngcobo soon after the win.

In Cape Town, there was an electric atmosphere after the momentous victory.

Chantel Lotter told News24 the team did the country proud.

"Very well done to our girls. They played exceptionally well and we are proud of them. And it's Women's Month, so we are very happy about it," she said.

Yumma Tofey said she was proud of the team.

Naeema Karriem said she was "very happy about their win".

"Very proud. Well done girls, well done!"

The mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, told News24 he was thrilled with the result.

"What a moment! Now the whole country starts praying and holding thumbs for the knockout rounds. On behalf of Cape Town, I wish Banyana Banyana all the best of luck," he said.

In Johannesburg's northern suburbs, tellers at a grocery store said the victory was a much-needed tonic for bad news, such as load shedding and crime.

"They could teach Bafana Bafana a lesson," joked one of the women.

However, at least one person wasn't getting his hopes too high - just yet.

A security guard, Solomon van Wyk, said he was saving his celebrations for when the team won the tournament.


Read more on:
banyana ­banyanasportFIFA Womens World Cup
