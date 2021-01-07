44m ago

add bookmark

Bapedi King Kgoshikgolo Thulare Thulare III dies

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bapedi king Thulare III.
Bapedi king Thulare III.
Rosetta Msimango/City Press
  • The CRL Rights Commission has paid tribute to Kgoshikgolo Thulare Thulare III, the king of the Bapedi nation.
  • Thulare III died on Wednesday, hardly a year after being inaugurated as king.
  • The commission's chairperson, Professor David Mosoma, said they were looking forward to his leadership in building and consolidating a united kingship.

The king of the Bapedi nation, Kgoshikgolo Thulare Thulare III has died.

He died on Wednesday, hardly a year after being inaugurated as the Bapedi king.

The CRL Rights Commission's chairperson, Professor David Mosoma, said they have learnt with shock about Thulare's untimely death.

"It is particularly sad that we lost Thulare III, hardly a year since he ascended to the throne following his official recognition as the king of Bapedi, a nation that has had an illustrious history and resolve over the years to fight for its rights, freedom and independence against the brutality of colonialism and apartheid, inhumane systems that used all kinds of force and even violence to take away their rights and land.

"As the commission, we were looking forward to his leadership in building and consolidating a united kingship, the furtherance of peace, friendship, humanity, tolerance and national unity between and among cultural, religious and linguistic communities that fall within his jurisdiction," Mosoma added.

He also extended the commission's deepest condolences to the royal family and Bapedi nation as a whole for their painful loss and wished them comfort and strength during this difficult time.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kgoshikgolo thulare iii
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 16205 votes
No, I will not
39% - 13681 votes
Only if it is affordable
14% - 5023 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.42
(-2.61)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(-2.15)
ZAR/EUR
18.91
(-1.97)
ZAR/AUD
11.94
(-1.69)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-1.75)
Gold
1913.51
(-0.51)
Silver
27.08
(-0.67)
Platinum
1113.00
(+1.26)
Brent Crude
54.14
(+1.31)
Palladium
2399.00
(-0.84)
All Share
63042.88
(+1.92)
Top 40
58006.23
(+1.98)
Financial 15
12001.32
(+2.78)
Industrial 25
80614.42
(+0.82)
Resource 10
65657.97
(+3.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo