Bapedi king to get special official funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised that the national flag be flown at half-mast for the late BaPedi king.

King Thulare III died on Wednesday, hardly a year after being inaugurated as king.

He will be buried in Limpopo on Sunday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a Special Official Funeral Category 1 for the late BaPedi king, Thulare Victor Thulare III, who died aged 40 last Wednesday.

In May, King Thulare was officially recognised as the leader of BaPedi by the government.

In a statement, the Presidency said Ramaphosa had authorised that the national flag to be flown at half-mast from Wednesday until the funeral on Sunday.

"The late king is lauded for having played a major role in sowing the seeds of unity in the BaPedi kingdom. The special official funeral was declared on condition of compliance with Regulation 11B, Sub-regulation 8 of Covid-19 Lockdown Regulations of 25 March 2020," it added.

President Ramaphosa declares special official funeral category 1 for Kgoshikgolo Thulare Thulare III https://t.co/gumKYV6f3P — Presidency | South Africa ???? (@PresidencyZA) January 12, 2021

Following his death, the CRL Rights Commission said it was saddened by the king's untimely demise.

"It is particularly sad that we lost Thulare III, hardly a year since he ascended to the throne following his official recognition as the king of BaPedi, a nation that has had an illustrious history and resolve over the years to fight for its rights, freedom and independence against the brutality of colonialism and apartheid, inhumane systems that used all kinds of force and even violence to take away their rights and land," it added.

Thulare III will be buried in Sekhukhuneland, Limpopo.

