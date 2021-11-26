'Baseless and shameful' - Sanef responds to Mbalula's claims about SABC's election coverage

On Thursday, Fikile Mbalula claimed that the ANC low voter turnout was caused by the SABC's coverage on the election.

Sanef said that it was outraged by the claims made by Mbalula against the against the SABC.

According to the SABC, Mbalula Mbalula personalised the matter by unacceptably singling out and criticising SABC Group Executive of News and Current Affairs, Phathiswa Magopeni.

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) said that it is outraged by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's attack of the SABC’s coverage of the November local government elections.

On Thursday, Mbalula accused the public broadcaster for the ANC’s dismal performance at the polls around the country saying the SABC never showed the good side of the ANC by focusing on negative service delivery issues in the municipalities the party ran.

Sanef chairperson Sbu Ngalwa said in a statement om Friday that Mbalula should "immediately" stop the personal attack the SABC's Phatiswa Magopeni.

Ngwala said Sanef found in the past that the kind behavior Mbalula displayed encourages cyberbullying by party members as well as his followers on social media.

He added that Mbalula seems to "hate the truth" that came out of the SABC’s Service Delivery Gauge, a show that looked into the performance of municipalities in providing basic service delivery through the genuine voices and opinions of the general public.

"He reportedly said the show ruthlessly attacked the ANC and accused the SABC of running a 'campaign' which led to South Africans deciding not to cast their votes on November 1. According to Mbalula, the show also put the ANC on the "back foot" as it focused only on the failures of ANC-led municipalities."

Sanef said that it believes that the SABC did its job when it gave the citizens of this country the voice to express their concerns about service delivery in their respective municipalities.

The SABC also said it had noted with concern the allegations by Mbalula that its coverage of the municipal elections was to blame for low voter turnout and the ANC’s poor performance in several municipalities and metros.

"Minister Mbalula has also personalised the matter by unacceptably singling out and criticising SABC Group Executive of News and Current Affairs, Ms Phathiswa Magopeni," SABC's spokesperson Gugu Ntuli said.

Ntuli added that the ANC has not submitted any written evidence to substantiate these allegations.

She said,

SABC management believes that SABC News covered these elections in line with its Editorial Policies and ICASA’s election regulations. SABC management therefore rejects Minister Mbalula’s allegations in the strongest terms.

The public broadcaster also said the scapegoating of SABC News was unacceptable and disrespects the SABC’s role as an independent public broadcaster fulfilling its constitutional duty.

"The SABC reiterates that should any political party have a complaint about any aspects of the SABC’s coverage they are encouraged to follow the established regulatory avenues available," Ntuli added.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Timeslive reported that the broadcaster has charged Magopeni for negligence and bringing the public broadcaster into disrepute.

"This is after investigative news programme Special Assignment aired an episode the SABC had been interdicted from broadcasting," Timeslive reported.

When News24 approached for a comment, Ntuli said that broadcaster had no comment on the matter.