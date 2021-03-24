11m ago

add bookmark

'Baseless and untrue' - Nzimande hits back at claim by SA Student Union that he's 'not available'

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande.
Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande.
GCIS
  • On Tuesday, Minister Blade Nzimande appeared before the parliamentary committee on higher education, science and technology.
  • Nzimande said he had requested that universities provide him with a detailed breakdown of the scale and nature of student debt by the end of the week.
  • He also announced that Cabinet had decided that funding would have to be reprioritised to address the NSFAS funding shortfall.

The national university shutdown has taken a new turn after Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande lashed out at claims made by the SA Union of Students (SAUS) that he does not want to engage with them on their demands. Nzimande has labelled the allegation as "baseless and untrue".

"Firstly, all 26 universities have committed to using several debt relief mechanisms on a case by case basis to enable academically-deserving students to register and complete their studies without undermining the underlying financial stability of each institution," Nzimande said.

According to Nzimande, he has had a number of meetings with student leadership prior to the two media briefings he held on the funding decisions and the commencement of the 2021 academic year. He also said he had already responded to written demands by SAUS.

READ | Student protests: 'Every year... it's like a soapie now,' Blade Nzimande tells Parliament

On Tuesday, Nzimande appeared, along with SAUS, before the parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology. During the meeting, SAUS said Nzimande had not been able to meet them at all since the announcement of their nationwide shutdown.

SAUS spokesperson Thabo Shingange told the committee: "We met with the Public Protector and Human Rights Commission... after we experienced violence and brutality. An urgent meeting was called on the Sunday and a formal invitation was sent, and we were told the minister was not available. This reaffirmed the commitment to the shutdown."

Nzimande said he has requested that universities provide him with a detailed breakdown of the scale and nature of student debt by the end of the week, to facilitate further engagements on the matter. He also said that he has a scheduled meeting this coming weekend with the leadership of SAUS.

READ ALSO | Students' union vows to continue protests, wants R13bn debt to be written off

He said he had agreed, in the meeting held with vice-chancellors from all 26 universities, that they would continue to have ongoing engagements with student leadership structures to find solutions to the matters affecting registration of students, including financial matters.

As a result of these institutional engagements, some universities had reached agreement with their student leadership.

SAUS delivered a memorandum to Nzimande earlier this week.

In the memorandum, they outlined a list of students' demands, including clearing of historical debts for all students and that registration for all first-year students be allowed to proceed. They are also demanding no fee increase for the 2021 academic year.

At the same time  Nzimande announced that Cabinet had made a decision that funding would have to be reprioritised to address the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding shortfall.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
blade nzimandecape townwestern capeuniversity feeseducation
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
39% - 928 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 290 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 1171 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.93
(+0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.45
(-0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.65
(+0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.35
(+0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(+0.2)
Gold
1,734.52
(+0.4)
Silver
25.12
(+0.3)
Platinum
1,175.00
(+0.6)
Brent Crude
60.79
(-5.9)
Palladium
2,637.50
(+1.1)
All Share
65,257
(-0.1)
Top 40
59,769
(-0.0)
Financial 15
11,937
(+0.1)
Industrial 25
86,580
(-0.8)
Resource 10
64,969
(+0.9)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo