Basic education department denies teacher shortage claims, says they just haven't been placed

Sesona Ngqakamba
The Department of Basic Education denied claims of teacher shortages.
The Department of Basic Education denied claims of teacher shortages.
PHOTO: iStock
  • The Department of Basic Education has denied claims of a shortage of more than 24 000 teachers.
  • It says the vacancy rate was 5.8% at the end of February.
  • The department says there are various programmes in place to recruit teachers.

The number of qualified teachers who are available to take up posts in South Africa exceeds the number of vacancies at public schools, according to the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

It revealed the information on Thursday in response to claims of a teacher shortage, which it labelled "inaccurate and misleading".

Earlier this month, Business Tech reported that the national teacher vacancy rate was 5.8% at the end of February. It also stated that there was a shortage of more than 24 000 teachers.

READ | Impact of teacher assistants leads to DBE seeking contract extension

But the department said this was incorrect and added that Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga's reply to a question in Parliament was "misunderstood".

It said the minister said the national vacancy rate was 5.8% at the end of February.

Referring to vacancies, Motshekga said in her reply: 

The vacancy rate reported is in terms of the actual vacancies at schools in relation to posts that each school was allocated for 2021. Provincial education departments are currently redeploying educators that are additional to the allocated post establishments at some schools to schools that have vacancies.

"Once this process has been finalised, and the residual vacant posts have been filled through [the] appointment of educators from outside the system, the actual number of vacancies will be lower than the current rate. In a table presented with this written response, it shows a total of 24 556 vacant posts."

Table showing DBE teacher recruitment
DBE statement on teacher recruitment numbers.
PHOTO: DBE/Screenshot

The department stressed that it did not mean there was an "actual shortage" of teachers and that pupils were left unattended. Instead, it said, it meant that departments were still finalising the appointment of teachers in vacant posts.

The DBE said it was looking to draw teachers through several initiatives and scanning the following databases and programmes: 

  • Its register of qualified and unemployed graduates;
  • Its national recruitment database, which shows qualified teachers that are not in the profession; and
  • The district and community-based teacher recruitment strategy for the Funza Lushaka bursary programme.

"These databases have thousands of teachers who are requested to apply for jobs as and when they become available. In addition to this, universities produce an estimated total of 25 000 teachers a year who are not able to get employment in the system due to the lack of capacity to absorb all of them.

"This means there are more teachers in the country than the system can accommodate. The reported shortage is therefore inaccurate and misleading," it said.


