36m ago

add bookmark

Basic education dept considers 3 options in quest to make up for lost teaching time

accreditation
Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.
Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images
  • An option the basic education department is considering is that the third and fourth terms be separated by a long weekend in September. 
  • A one-day "special school holiday" around Heritage Day is on the cards in order to create a longer weekend.
  • The minister and MECs are expected to meet to discuss the matter soon. 

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) is exploring several options to determine the best way to make up for lost teaching and learning time this year.

According to a presentation News24 has seen, three options are expected to be considered to mitigate the impact of another interrupted school year due to Covid-19 and related lockdowns.

Among the options is that Thursday, 23 September - the day before the Heritage Day public holiday - be made a special holiday. This long weekend can then be used as a truncated break to separate the third and fourth terms.

A second option is to start the holiday break on Monday, 20 September and end it on Sunday the 26 September, incorporating Heritage Day.

With both options, children return to school on 27 September to start the fourth term.

Under the third option, which the document notes "is unlikely to meet any resistance from the stakeholders of the DBE", the school calendar stays as is, with the mini break taking place from 4 to 8 October. This alternative would see officials at a district level deciding on how to make up for lost time, which may include weekend classes.

News24 understands that the options are yet to be discussed.

READ | 'It's a joke': Proposal to cancel October school holidays has parents outraged

Under the first two options, teachers and pupils will gain an extra day while still enjoying the benefit of a holiday.

So far, five school days have been lost. On the current calendar, schools are due to close on 1 October.

Last week, the SA Onderwysers Unie (SAOU) expressed its dismay at the idea of scrapping holidays.

The teachers' union said: 

The absolute fixation to insist on the normal 200 school days per annum, despite the fact that the world is experiencing an extraordinary period as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, makes no sense whatsoever.

But the department has denied speculation that it is scrapping the holidays entirely.

Speaking to News24 on Thursday, department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the fact of the matter was that the sector had suffered devastating teaching and learning loses and that the department, as custodians of it, had a "responsibility to explore options that will minimise the impact of Covid-19 on schooling".

Mhlanga added: 

[The department] has explored various options in the school calendar. The idea that the focus was on scrapping the holiday is misconstrued and narrow.

The spokesperson said the Council of Education Ministers would soon meet to deliberate, among others, the issue of making up for lost time. 

Schools had a late start to the year, following an unprecedented academic year in 2020 due to the pandemic. 

While the initial planned return for the first term was 25 and 27 January for teachers and pupils respectively, the second Covid-19 wave prevented this from happening. 

The reopening was delayed by two weeks and saw school management teams returning on 25 January, teachers on 1 February and pupils on 15 February. 

A move to an adjusted Level 4 lockdown as the country grappled with the third Covid-19 wave in June also saw schools closing a week earlier than planned

Public schools were initially scheduled to close on 9 July but were forced to shut from Wednesday, 30 June.  They reopened on 26 July.

From 2 August, primary school pupils returned to traditional and daily attendance timetabling. 

According to a National Income Dynamics Coronavirus Rapid Mobile (NIDS-CRAM) survey, between March 2020 and June 2021, most primary school pupils in South Africa had lost 70-100% learning as opposed to the 2019 cohort.

Giving his input on the debate, education expert Professor Felix Maringe told News24 that the department's efforts to curb the losses were "noble", adding that the issue was around its "timing". 

He said: 

I think it's a question of timing and a realisation that you can't curb the losses by small bits and pieces here and there. There has to be some kind of a concerted and ongoing process of recovery. There is lost learning during the pandemic.

Maringe added that catching up and making up for lost time needed more coordination and should not be about getting children to cram, but rather to strengthen their learning.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
educationcoronavirus
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
34% - 3564 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 5689 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
12% - 1282 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.91
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.49
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.55
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.82
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.4%
Gold
1,790.15
-0.0%
Silver
23.69
-0.7%
Palladium
2,399.19
-1.4%
Platinum
995.08
-0.5%
Brent Crude
72.25
+1.7%
Top 40
60,830
-0.6%
All Share
67,073
-0.6%
Resource 10
66,434
-0.8%
Industrial 25
83,352
-0.8%
Financial 15
14,273
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo