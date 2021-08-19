Basic education dept says between 50% and 75% of learning was lost in 2020

The basic education department is considering scrapping the October holidays to make up for time lost.

The department said learners had lost between 50% and 75% of schooling in 2020.

It called on stakeholders to support their efforts to make up the lost time.

The Department of Basic Education estimated that learners lost between 50% and 75% of a normal year's worth of learning in 2020.

In a statement on Thursday, the department said it was concerned by the loss in learning, brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, and that the delay to the start of the 2021 academic year would have a long-lasting negative impact.

"We have now begun to measure Covid-19 related learning losses in South Africa by comparing how much children learned in 2020 with how much they learned in a normal school year before that. These measures indicate that between 50% and 75% of a normal year's worth of learning was lost during 2020," said Stephen Taylor, the department's director for research.

News24 previously reported the department was considering scrapping the October school holiday to make up for time lost.

Schools are due to go on holiday from 1 October, but the department is proposing it be cancelled.

Instead, 4 to 8 October will be used to make up for time lost.

"Assuming that the schooling system is unable to successfully catch up to pre-pandemic trajectories, they predict Grade 12 outcomes may be expected to be lower over time. In the long run, the learning losses in primary school may lead to an increase in dropout when these children reach Grades 10, 11 and 12.

It is at this point when learners, with weak learning foundations, begin to drop out in larger numbers. This creates an urgent need to recover learning that has been lost," said the department.

The department said the loss in teaching and learning would have a greater impact on poorer communities due to the lack of access to remote learning.

"The impact on early learning for children attending ECD centres is also likely to have been significant since attendance rates at ECD centres have also dropped considerably since the pandemic. There is now evidence from the NIDS-CRAM survey that more school-aged children are not attending school than usual."

The department said:

It is not yet clear whether this is temporary non-attendance or will become permanent [dropout].

The department urged all stakeholders to get on board with the plan to save the academic year.

"Children remain at low risk to Covid-19, and the department's efforts to introduce comprehensive safety protocols in schools and to vaccinate teachers have now created the possibility to keep schools open and return to everyday attendance.

"The second step, which will take some time, will be to introduce measures to catch up what was lost. The department urges all stakeholders in the sector to support efforts aimed at ensuring that education continues without any further delays or disruptions," said the department.