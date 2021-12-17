1h ago

Bathabile Dlamini loses bid to have perjury charges dropped

  • Bathabile Dlamini lost a bid to have perjury charges dismissed.
  • In November, Dlamini made an application to be acquitted of perjury.
  • She is accused of giving false evidence under oath in 2018. 

Embattled former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini's application to have perjury charges set aside was dismissed by the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday. 

Dlamini made the application in November, asking to be acquitted of perjury. She argued that there was no evidence presented by the State that she committed the offence of perjury or lied under oath. The case stems from the repeated extensions of an unlawful tender awarded to Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to distribute the department's social grants in 2017.

Dlamini is accused of giving false evidence under oath at an inquiry instituted by the Constitutional Court in 2018 into the payments fiasco at the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa).

The court was forced to extend the contract with CPS, even though it was found to be illegal.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the prosecution team - the deputy director of public prosecutions, advocate Jacob Serepo, and advocate Mathews Rampyapedi - said the State presented overwhelming evidence upon which a reasonable court, acting carefully, may convict.

READ | Bathabile Dlamini pleads not guilty to perjury

"They added that, as per provisions of the law, the court may convict on the evidence of a single witness, citing that the evidence presented by the State witness, Mr Thokozani Magwaza, was unchallenged by the defence and that it corroborated the evidence contained in the record of transcripts of the inquiry," Mjonondwane said.

The magistrate, Betty Khumalo, who presided over the matter, said there were two contradictory statements and that the court could not ignore it.

Following the court's ruling, the defence proceeded with its case and led evidence with their first witness, Elaine Zodwa Mvulane.

In her plea explanation, Dlamini denied that she lied intentionally or gave false evidence at the inquiry. 

She said, if she gave false evidence, then she did so unknowingly.

The State alleged that she was duly sworn in as a witness and intentionally and wrongfully testified that the workstreams did not report directly to her - and that she did not attend the meetings of these workstreams nor was she briefed about the progress of the operations of the workstreams.

