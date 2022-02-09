1h ago

Bathabile Dlamini perjury case: Judgment expected in March

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. (GCIS)
  • Court submissions in the perjury trial of Bathabile Dlamini have concluded.
  • The defence argued that the State failed to call material witnesses.
  • Judgment is expected in March. 

The lawyer representing former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini argued that the State failed to call material witnesses during the perjury case against his client. 

"The prosecution did not proffer any explanation to the court for its failure to call material witnesses," advocate Tshepiso Mphahlane said during the trial on Wednesday. 

"Unlike Mr Magwaza, these witnesses could shed light on, inter alia, the following questions: whether the work streams reported directly to the accused and whether the accused attended meetings of the work streams," he said.

He was referring to State witness and former SASSA CEO Thokozani Magwaza.

Mphahlane was making his final submissions on the third day of Dlamini's trial in the Johannesburg Central Magistrate's Court.

Dlamini pleaded not guilty to the perjury charges.

She denied that she intentionally lied and gave false evidence at the inquiry. It stemmed from her testimony during an inquiry the Constitutional Court instituted into her role in the 2017 South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants crisis, which Judge Bernard Ngoepe chaired.

The inquiry was held to establish whether Dlamini should be held personally liable for the cost of the debacle.

Mphahlane said the factual findings of the inquiry were for the benefit of the Constitutional Court and not for any other court, including the current one.

"In other words, this court cannot regard a factual finding of Ngoepe JP as a fact in these trial proceedings, it would be a misdirection," he said.

In addition, Mphahlane submitted that the evidence of the witnesses the State failed to call would not "have sustained the State's allegations against the accused".

The State's advocate, Jacob Serepo, in response, said the State was not forced to call all witnesses."He did not quote any particular case law, saying the State shall call all witnesses, there is no such. It is at the State's prerogative. I do not understand that issue," he said. "If one was to go along with his version, it means if everyone was robbed here, then all 20 of us will have to come and testify about the same thing."

Both the defence and the prosecution have concluded their cases.

The matter returns to court on 9 March 2022 for judgment.

