Bathabile Dlamini says 'the best judiciary is the judiciary that listens to the people' - report

Bathabile Dlamini was in Bloemfontein to support Ace Magashule, who appeared in court in connection with the R255 million asbestos eradication tender in the Free State.

Dlamini said Magashule is innocent until proven guilty.

ANC Women's League (ANCWL) leader Bathabile Dlamini has said the best judiciary is one that listens to the people.

"I think, I cannot promote the rejection of the judiciary but the best judiciary is the judiciary that listens to the people. The best judiciary is the judiciary that understands that the state has three arms – the judiciary, the legislature…" she said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika political editor Sbu Ngalwa on Friday.

The ANCWL leader had responded to a question on whether she had faith in the legal system and the courts. Dlamini spoke to the channel following ANC secretary-general (SG) Ace Magashule's briefing in Bloemfontein after his court appearance on Friday.

Ngalwa further probed Dlamini and asked: "Do we not need a judiciary that interprets the law instead of listening to the people?"

To which she responded: "The way the law is interpreted must provide us with the same non-political judgments or decisions, yes I think so."

Magashule appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday in a case relating to a R255 million asbestos eradication tender in the Free State.

Dlamini, former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina and MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus were among those who came out to support him.

Three more accused were added to the court case and they were released on R50 000 bail each.

Magashule remains out on bail of R200 000 and all the accused are due to appear in court again on 11 August, when the case will be transferred to the Free State High Court, News24 reported.

Following the press briefing, Dlamini further stated that they had pledged solidarity with Magashule "because he has not been found guilt[y] and he remains innocent until proven guilty".

The ANCWL leader was asked about the argument advanced by the supporters that the court case was "part of a political manipulation and that the SG is being targeted as an individual". She was asked whether she shared this view.

"People are not going to stop saying that if the law has eyes.

"If the same law applies differently to others, and to others it applies differently, no one will have confidence in that justice system and therefore it remains the responsibility of the judiciary to ensure that it restores the confidence that South African people have in it," she said.

