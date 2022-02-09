59m ago

Bathabile Dlamini's statements at inquiry don't meet the definition of perjury, lawyer argues

Former Social Development minister Bathabile Dlamini.
Alet Pretorius, Gallo Images
  • The perjury trial of Bathabile Dlamini is under way in the Johannesburg Central Magistrates' Court.
  • Her lawyer has argued that the Section 38 inquiry where she made the statements in question was not a judicial process.
  • She therefore can't be found guilty of perjury, he said. 

Former Social Development minister Bathabile Dlamini can't be found guilty of perjury for statements made at a Section 38 inquiry because it's not a judicial process, her lawyer has argued.

Advocate Tshepiso Mphahlane argued on Wednesday that according to the definition of perjury, the "false statement" must have been made in the course of judicial proceedings before a competent tribunal.

"Under the circumstances, the honourable court cannot find the accused guilty of perjury because the 'false' statements were made at the Section 38 inquiry and not in the course of judicial proceedings before a competent tribunal," Mphahlane added.

Dlamini's perjury trial is under way in the Johannesburg Central Magistrates' Court.

Dlamini pleaded not guilty to perjury and denied that she intentionally lied and gave false evidence at the inquiry.

The case stems from her testimony at an inquiry the Constitutional Court instituted into her role in the 2017 South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants crisis, which Judge Bernard Ngoepe chaired.

ALSO READ | Bathabile Dlamini loses bid to have perjury charges dropped

It was held to establish whether Bathabile could be held personally liable for the costs of the debacle.

The judge found that Dlamini was evasive when she answered questions, News24 previously reported, and that she would "unjustifiably answer with 'I don't know/remember' to important questions".

"She would simply not answer some of the questions. Instead of answering the questions, she told counsel to proceed to the next one.

She gave long answers, which did not speak to the question asked."

The trial continues.

Read more on:
bathabile dlaminigautengjohannesburgcourts
