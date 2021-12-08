Batohi adamant NPA is dealing with corruption, but warns 'moving too fast with cases is counterproductive'

NDPP Shamila Batohi says the NPA shouldn't succumb to pressure to prosecute too hastily.

MPs are concerned about the slow pace of prosecutions of grand corruption.

Batohi again said the NPA is not in crisis because of ID head Hermione Cronje's pending departure.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi has said that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) should not succumb to pressure to expedite prosecutions.

On Wednesday, Batohi and her team were taken to task by the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services over the lack of prosecutions of high profile corruption cases, against the backdrop of Hermione Cronje's pending departure from the NPA's Investigative Directorate - just over halfway through her term of five years.

Batohi said fixing the NPA and the criminal justice system was critical for South Africa's constitutional democracy.



"The future of our country depends on it."



She said it was like building a house, brick by brick. According to Batohi, this approach had resulted in a change.

She said, three years ago, suspects like the Guptas could go around showing off their ill-gotten gains, but now they were in hiding and couldn't sleep easy, expecting a knock on the door.



Batohi said the NPA should not succumb to pressure.



"Moving too fast can be counterproductive."



She said that, if they moved too fast, they would be accused of targeting certain factions. "If you don't build a house on a solid foundation, it collapses, and people are injured or die."

However, she did say that they must act with a sense of urgency.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach, a former prosecutor herself, said she understood the size of the job Batohi had taken on and how difficult these cases were to prosecute.

"But we are three years down the line, and we have seen very little progress," she said.



There might have been much organisational progress, but that was not what the public needed to see, Breytenbach added.

The public is impatient, angry and hungry for results.

"It is not good enough to tell us, we need to be patient. Our patience has run out. That runway is closed.



"We need to see results, we need to see people in court, we need to see prosecutions."



As she did at a press briefing on Monday, Batohi said the NPA was not in crisis, and that the ID was poised to make a significant impact.

