Battle over King Goodwill Zwelithini's estate set for court next week

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has appealed to supporters of the Zulu nation to refrain from attending the court matter regarding the contestation of the throne next week.

He said due to Covid-19 he and Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini will not be in attendance.

Buthelezi said all outcomes will be communicated to the public following the court hearing.

Due to Covid-19 fears, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has urged the Zulu nation to refrain from attending the KwaZulu-Natal High Court hearing next week relating to the contestation of the Zulu throne.



Buthelezi appealed to followers to stay away from court, adding that both he and Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini were not expected to attend in person and will be "well-represented by senior counsel".

"His Majesty and I have therefore taken the decision not to travel to Pietermaritzburg. We will not be present at the hearing, either on Tuesday or on Wednesday.



"We have taken this decision on the basis of the ongoing threat posed by Omicron and the need to prevent unnecessary gatherings that could further the spread of the virus."

Buthelezi said, logistically, it was also "pointed out that the courtroom itself is limited in size, which will affect how many people are allowed inside".

"It is illogical for crowds to gather outside the court to give moral support. This will risk lives and may be construed as an act of civil disobedience in light of the duty of all citizens to observe the precautions laid down by government."

He said Prince Misuzulu "appreciates the support that has been expressed by so many members of the Zulu nation".



"However, he urges that our people take the lead from himself by not going to the courthouse. The outcome of this hearing will be fully communicated once it is finalised. It remains of utmost importance that we protect lives," he added.

The court is expected to hear an application by the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's first wife, Queen Sibongile Winifred, to have her civil union declared in community of property and the only lawful marriage of Zwelithini.

She asserts that this gives her the right to half of the late king's estate.

The other matter that will also be heard is a legal challenge by the queen's daughters – princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma – who are questioning the authenticity of Zwelithini's signature on his will.

They allege it is a forgery.