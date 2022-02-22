Battlefield Joburg: Shootout reminded me of the Jeppestown massacre - Gauteng top cop

Another deadly scene reminiscent of the deadly Jeppestown massacre played itself out in Johannesburg on Monday.

Gauteng police boss Elias Mawela said Monday's shootout, that claimed eight lives, reminded him of the Jeppestown massacre.

Unlike the incident in Jeppestown, no police officer was killed on Monday.

Monday's fatal shootout that left eight robbers dead has opened old wounds for Gauteng's police.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela had mixed emotions following what was described as his officers' "sterling work".

Mawela first applauded the officers for their bravery in fighting a gang of heavily armed men.

The gun battle, that saw the police unleashing a helicopter on the robbers, began at Friars Hill Road and Gotthard Road, The Hill.

According to frightened neighbours, the shootout began Monday after 15:30 and lasted for more than half an hour.

READ | 8 shot dead as police pounce on gang ahead of cash heist

To Mawela, the scene was reminiscent of the Jeppestown massacre in Johannesburg, which left four officers dead.

On Sunday, 25 June 2006, inspectors Frederick "Frikkie" van Heerden, 32, and Victor Nzama Mathye, 49, Sergeant Gert Schoeman, 30, and Constable Pieter Seaward, 31, were fatally wounded in a shootout at a house in Mordaunt Street, Jeppestown.

Twelve other people were also killed in the shootout.

The officers had responded to a robbery at a Pick n Pay outlet in Honeydew, which led them to a house in Jeppestown where a bloody gun battle ensued.

Fast forward to 21 February 2022, and Mawela stood on the corner of Friars Hill Road and Gotthard Road.

News24 Ntwaagae Seleka, News24

He spent some time on his phone.

Next to him stood senior and junior police officers in civilian clothes and police uniforms.

Pacing up and down, the officers fed Mawela the latest information.

A few steps away was a BMW SUV riddled with bullets.

Opposite the car, lay two handcuffed men.

Inside the BMW, two heavily armed men were motionless. One had a rifle.

The front of the BMW faced the gate of the safe house allegedly used by the gang of heavily armed men.

The men were on their way to commit a cash-in-transit heist.

Streets were littered with spent cartridges, including outside the South Rand Hospital.

Bravery

Mawela applauded his officers for their bravery.

He was worried about four of his officers who were in hospital.

The four officers, including the co-pilot of the helicopter, were shot and wounded.

"This incident reminded me of the Jeppestown massacre," Mawela said.

"I wish my officers a speedy recovery. Officers fought against heavily armed men. We want to warn other criminals that they can run, but they can't hide. The net is gradually closing in on them. We have an integrated team of hardworking members. We also have good citizens who share information with us," Mawela said.

About 25 heavily armed men planned to hit another cash-in-transit when police intercepted them at their safe house.

Supplied Supplied

Eight were gunned down, eight others arrested. Several others were injured.

Police recovered five high-powered vehicles at the safe house.

"Our team has been monitoring them since last week. Last week, they didn't commit any crime. They chose to commit their crime on Monday, but our team was behind them.

"When they realised that our team was on them, they rushed to their safe house. Our highly trained tactical team dealt with them. It is confirmed that they are hardcore criminals.

"About eight rifles were recovered from the scene. We found one on the freeway after the [gang] threw it away through a window while fleeing from our officers. We intercepted them before they could hit a cash van," Mawela said.

ALSO READ | Cops find AK-47s, R4 assault rifles and explosives at scene of Rosettenville shooting - Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele arrived on the scene later in the afternoon. He spent time in the safe house before addressing the media.

"There are officers in hospital. They shot at our helicopter before it could land. There is nothing you can ask by shooting a police helicopter except a declaration of war.

"Surprisingly, one of the suspects is from Botswana. The rest are from Nquthu, Ulundi, Estcourt, Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal, and Zimbabwe. They were well-armed with AK47s and an R4 rifle. Each of the rifles had double magazines. They meant business.

"One of them shot our helicopter and injured a co-pilot. We are dealing with heartless people who are prepared to kill. This is a good job. We are going to keep pumping up our operations until we win this war," Cele said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.