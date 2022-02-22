1h ago

add bookmark

Battlefield Joburg: Shootout reminded me of the Jeppestown massacre - Gauteng top cop

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Another deadly scene reminiscent of the deadly Jeppestown massacre played itself out in Johannesburg on Monday.
  • Gauteng police boss Elias Mawela said Monday's shootout, that claimed eight lives, reminded him of the Jeppestown massacre.
  • Unlike the incident in Jeppestown, no police officer was killed on Monday.

    • Monday's fatal shootout that left eight robbers dead has opened old wounds for Gauteng's police.

    Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela had mixed emotions following what was described as his officers' "sterling work".

    Mawela first applauded the officers for their bravery in fighting a gang of heavily armed men.

    The gun battle, that saw the police unleashing a helicopter on the robbers, began at Friars Hill Road and Gotthard Road, The Hill.

    According to frightened neighbours, the shootout began Monday after 15:30 and lasted for more than half an hour.

    READ | 8 shot dead as police pounce on gang ahead of cash heist

    To Mawela, the scene was reminiscent of the Jeppestown massacre in Johannesburg, which left four officers dead.

    On Sunday, 25 June 2006, inspectors Frederick "Frikkie" van Heerden, 32, and Victor Nzama Mathye, 49, Sergeant Gert Schoeman, 30, and Constable Pieter Seaward, 31, were fatally wounded in a shootout at a house in Mordaunt Street, Jeppestown.

    Twelve other people were also killed in the shootout.

    The officers had responded to a robbery at a Pick n Pay outlet in Honeydew, which led them to a house in Jeppestown where a bloody gun battle ensued.

    Fast forward to 21 February 2022, and Mawela stood on the corner of Friars Hill Road and Gotthard Road.

    crime scene
    A BMW that has been shot at. There are two male bodies inside the car.

    He spent some time on his phone.

    Next to him stood senior and junior police officers in civilian clothes and police uniforms.

    Pacing up and down, the officers fed Mawela the latest information.

    A few steps away was a BMW SUV riddled with bullets.

    Opposite the car, lay two handcuffed men.

    Inside the BMW, two heavily armed men were motionless. One had a rifle.

    The front of the BMW faced the gate of the safe house allegedly used by the gang of heavily armed men.

    The men were on their way to commit a cash-in-transit heist.

    Streets were littered with spent cartridges, including outside the South Rand Hospital.

    Bravery

    Mawela applauded his officers for their bravery.

    He was worried about four of his officers who were in hospital.

    The four officers, including the co-pilot of the helicopter, were shot and wounded.

    "This incident reminded me of the Jeppestown massacre," Mawela said.

    "I wish my officers a speedy recovery. Officers fought against heavily armed men. We want to warn other criminals that they can run, but they can't hide. The net is gradually closing in on them. We have an integrated team of hardworking members. We also have good citizens who share information with us," Mawela said.

    About 25 heavily armed men planned to hit another cash-in-transit when police intercepted them at their safe house.

    Shooting
    A firearm used in the shooting in Rosettenville, Johannesburg.

    Eight were gunned down, eight others arrested. Several others were injured.

    Police recovered five high-powered vehicles at the safe house.

    "Our team has been monitoring them since last week. Last week, they didn't commit any crime. They chose to commit their crime on Monday, but our team was behind them.

    "When they realised that our team was on them, they rushed to their safe house. Our highly trained tactical team dealt with them. It is confirmed that they are hardcore criminals.

    "About eight rifles were recovered from the scene. We found one on the freeway after the [gang] threw it away through a window while fleeing from our officers. We intercepted them before they could hit a cash van," Mawela said.

    ALSO READCops find AK-47s, R4 assault rifles and explosives at scene of Rosettenville shooting - Cele

    Police Minister Bheki Cele arrived on the scene later in the afternoon. He spent time in the safe house before addressing the media.

    "There are officers in hospital. They shot at our helicopter before it could land. There is nothing you can ask by shooting a police helicopter except a declaration of war.

    "Surprisingly, one of the suspects is from Botswana. The rest are from Nquthu, Ulundi, Estcourt, Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal, and Zimbabwe. They were well-armed with AK47s and an R4 rifle. Each of the rifles had double magazines. They meant business.

    "One of them shot our helicopter and injured a co-pilot. We are dealing with heartless people who are prepared to kill. This is a good job. We are going to keep pumping up our operations until we win this war," Cele said.

    Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

    We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
    In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
    Subscribe to News24
    Read more on:
    bheki celegautengjohannesburgcrimepolicecash-in-transit heists
    Lottery
    Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
    Full list of lottery results
    Lockdown For
    DAYS
    HRS
    MINS
    Voting Booth
    Is it time for school uniforms to be banished?
    Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
    Results
    Yes, restrictive and outdated, they're no longer necessary
    12% - 974 votes
    Maybe, but uniforms take pressure off children and families
    25% - 1984 votes
    No, but they could be made to be more generic
    62% - 4868 votes
    Vote
    Previous Results
    Podcasts
    LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

    31 Dec 2021

    LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
    PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

    11 Dec 2021

    PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
    Podcast series: click here to find them all

    25 Jun 2021

    Podcast series: click here to find them all
    My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

    10 Dec 2021

    My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
    PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

    04 Dec 2021

    PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
    PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

    27 Nov 2021

    PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
    Listen
    Rand - Dollar
    15.13
    +0.3%
    Rand - Pound
    20.53
    +0.5%
    Rand - Euro
    17.18
    -0.2%
    Rand - Aus dollar
    10.94
    -0.3%
    Rand - Yen
    0.13
    +0.4%
    Gold
    1,894.11
    -0.6%
    Silver
    24.03
    +0.2%
    Palladium
    2,369.50
    -0.8%
    Platinum
    1,085.50
    +0.5%
    Brent Crude
    95.39
    +1.9%
    Top 40
    68,571
    -0.4%
    All Share
    75,200
    -0.4%
    Resource 10
    79,486
    +0.5%
    Industrial 25
    88,641
    -0.9%
    Financial 15
    15,807
    -1.2%
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
    Feel Good
    FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

    16 Feb

    FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
    FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

    13 Feb

    FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

    11 Nov 2019

    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
    FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

    07 Feb

    FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
    More Feel Good news stories
    Editorial feedback and complaints

    Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

    LEARN MORE
    © 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
    Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
    Contact Us
    Iab Logo