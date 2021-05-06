1h ago

BBBEE 'has reinforced white supremacy' - Thuli Madonsela on why SA needs to relook at model

Lwandile Bhengu
Thuli Madonsela, professor of law and former Public Protector of South Africa.
  • Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela believes the current BBBEE model has reinforced white supremacy.
  • She was speaking at the annual Nadine Gordimer Lecture, hosted by Wits University.
  • Gordimer was a South African writer and activist, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1991.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela says there is a need to rethink the current Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) model.

She believes it has "reinforced" white supremacy, instead of undermining it.

"For family-owned businesses, BEE (Black Economic Empowerment) is bizarre because you are forcing a family-owned business to now have an artificially black partner, and I think that the model must be discussed. 

Madonsela said: 

I am not saying there shouldn't be remedial measures, and I am not saying there shouldn't be restitutive measures. I am saying the model should be based on what kind of citizens in society are you benefitting. If anything, BEE has reinforced white supremacy in my view, instead of undermining it.

Madonsela, who is the Social Justice Chair at Stellenbosch University, said the problem with BBBEE was that it was an assimilation into an existing economy, which excluded black people. 

She was the guest speaker at the annual Nadine Gordimer Lecture, hosted by Wits University on Wednesday.

Gordimer was a South African writer and activist, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1991.

The lecture was titled: The Audacity to Speak an Inconvenient Truth.

Madonsela spoke on various issues, which included upholding the Constitution and ensuring that policy, guided by the Constitution, had tangible benefits for South Africans.

She said she had a glimmer of hope that South Africans would hold a torch up to corruption in the country, just as Gordimer did during apartheid. 

"Nadine didn't see herself as just a writer. She saw her work as a handheld torch to communicate to others. I liked that, her seeing herself as a handheld torch. It is a small torch, but nonetheless powerful against darkness. 

Madonsela also touched on attacks on the judiciary. 

"There is the issue of the rule of law, which has become a concern, with others attacking our courts, instead of subjecting themselves, as Nelson Mandela did, to the rule of law. Protecting the rule of law is paramount," she said. 

"One of the inconvenient truths of our time is the need to see democracy, and that is beyond, for example, getting (former) president [Jacob] Zuma to obey the law. It is also about how we handle challenges, such as Covid-19, in such a way that we do not gravitate towards an authoritarian state," she added. 

