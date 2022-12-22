Be vigilant at malls and beaches this festive season - public warned of increasing kidnappings

KwaZulu-Natal police have warned parents to be extra vigilant during the festive season especially with the alarming kidnapping increase in public spaces.

Police say beaches and shopping centre are hot spots for kidnappings.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said 4 000 kidnappings have been reported between July and September.

This year, the highest number of kidnappings were reported in Gauteng, with 2 104 cases.

This was a steep increase from 796 in 2021. This was announced by Police Minister Bheki Cele in his crime statistics report.

KwaZulu-Natal has the second-highest kidnapping cases at 785, which went up from 407 in 2021.

The Western Cape recorded 248 kidnappings, an increase from 219 in 2021.

In Mpumalanga, kidnappings increased to 243 from 171 in the same period.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda urged parents to be alert this festive season.

He said beaches and shopping centres were hot spots where child snatching happened.

"Our beaches have several people, and criminals have an opportunity as parents tend to relax too much because they are in a public space.

"While we cannot be certain that there is a syndicate at play, it shows that this could be an organised crime," said Netshiunda.

To keep holidaymakers safe, Netshiunda added they have deployed more police officers to hot spot areas.

The national coordinator at Missing Children South Africa (MCSA), Bianca van Aswegen, said the rise of kidnapping cases was a concern.

"We have seen a massive increase in kidnappings throughout this year with over 1 100 kidnappings reported in a month.

"Some of the different types of abductions include random demand kidnappings, opportunistic kidnappings, parental and family kidnappings, and human trafficking. This is a great concern. Such a crime needs to be investigated and studied and more so that there are measures put in place to combat this crime," Van Aswegen said.

During the hectic holiday rush at malls and beaches, Van Aswegen recommended parents always should keep an eye on their children and be aware of their surroundings.

"With kidnappings escalating this time of the year, parents should always know where their children are at all times and be more vigilant over their surroundings.

"Beaches and shopping malls get very busy, so criminals use this as an opportunity to commit crimes like kidnapping. It is often best to dress children in bright clothing so they can be easily spotted in a crowd of people," she said.

If a child is kidnapped or missing, Van Aswegen added parents must report the incident to the nearest police station or contact the missing person immediately because the 24-hour waiting period no longer applied.