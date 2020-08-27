Beaten, shot and homeless: Here is what Covid-19 evictions look like

During the national Covid-19 lockdown, there have been a string of evictions by the City of Cape Town.

Over the past two years, 14 law enforcement officers have been dismissed for misconduct in Cape Town.

A recent judgment ruled that the City is not allowed to evict people or demolish their homes without a court order. But for some, it is already too late.



This video was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism in partnership with Eh!Woza. Sign up for Bhekisisa's newsletter. Visit Eh!Woza's website.