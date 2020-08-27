28m ago

add bookmark

Beaten, shot and homeless: Here is what Covid-19 evictions look like

Samuel Flans, Alfa Fiphaza, Abongile Njamela, Bongekile Booi
  • During the national Covid-19 lockdown, there have been a string of evictions by the City of Cape Town. 
  • Over the past two years, 14 law enforcement officers have been dismissed for misconduct in Cape Town.
  • A recent judgment ruled that the City is not allowed to evict people or demolish their homes without a court order. But for some, it is already too late. 

Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism in partners
Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

This video was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism in partnership with Eh!Woza. Sign up for Bhekisisa's newsletter. Visit Eh!Woza's website.

Related Links
Cape Town lockdown evictions judgment welcomed by housing activist group
Scores of evicted people in Fleurhof vow to illegally occupy flats again
No evictions or demolitions in Cape Town without court order, judges rule
Read more on:
cape townhousingcoronavirus
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
29% - 930 votes
No, it is a waste of money
71% - 2271 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug 2020

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.84
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
22.28
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
19.96
(-0.04)
ZAR/AUD
12.21
(+0.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.02)
Gold
1941.33
(-0.62)
Silver
27.08
(-1.09)
Platinum
931.00
(+0.05)
Brent Crude
46.29
(-0.28)
Palladium
2184.76
(+0.89)
All Share
56572.24
(+0.82)
Top 40
52256.85
(+0.94)
Financial 15
10290.07
(-1.55)
Industrial 25
76427.99
(+1.37)
Resource 10
55860.73
(+1.25)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20238.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo