47m ago

add bookmark

'Beautiful, beautiful job': Cele praises police for role during unrest, but no word on intelligence

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police Minister, Bheki Cele, during a visit to Sea Cow Lake in Durban after looting and unrest.
Police Minister, Bheki Cele, during a visit to Sea Cow Lake in Durban after looting and unrest.
Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
  • Minister Bheki Cele has thanked the police for their "beautiful job" during the unrest.
  • He did not say a word about whether he had received intelligence reports.
  • Most opposition MPs raised the matter of intelligence during the unrest.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has thanked the police for the "beautiful job" they have done during last months' unrest, which saw wanton looting and destruction of property and led to more than 300 deaths in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Cele also revealed that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate was investigating cases of police officers being involved in the unrest - 74 in KwaZulu-Natal and 13 in Gauteng.

However, he did not address a point raised by most opposition speakers on Tuesday when the National Assembly debated the oversight reports of the portfolio committees on defence, police, and home affairs which visited affected areas in the unrest's aftermath.

READ| IN NUMBERS: Murder and rape on the rise: SA's quarterly crime statistics

This point, central to the dissection of the events, is whether he had received intelligence and, if he did, why he didn't act on it.

On 20 July, Cele rejected former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo's earlier claims that the State Security Agency (SSA) had given intelligence reports on the unrest to the police, when he addressed a meeting of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence and the Portfolio Committee on Police during their oversight visit to Chatsworth, Durban.

When asked why police had failed to act on intelligence it received, Cele told MPs that he had not signed for any intelligence report from the SSA.

Dlodlo told News24 on the same day that intelligence reports were always shared with relevant structures, not people.

AS IT HAPPENED | No signs of unrest as law enforcement remain on high alert

More than a month later, government hasn't provided any clarity on this matter, which remains one of the most vexing questions about the unrest. This was evident in the speeches of the opposition.

DA MP Ockert Terblanche described the intelligence failures as "shocking" and said Cele should come clean on whether or not he received intelligence reports.

EFF MP Tseko Mafanya said Cele received an intelligence report but did not act on it.

IFP MP Zandile Majozi said the contradicting reports on whether Cele had intelligence were unacceptable.

FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said:

It is clear that the intelligence structures failed the people of South Africa.

"The fact of the matter is, whether the intelligence was available or not, it was not used."

No ANC participant in the debate, including Cele, addressed the matter of intelligence, except recently appointed Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise. 

"I'm in no way saying that the ministers knew or did not know. I was not there. But what I do know is that the security cluster must always be at the top of its game to make sure that we do not get these stones that are coming into the cluster," she said.

'TV goes where there is trouble'

Several opposition MPs also pointed out that the unrest was the result of the ANC's internal battles. Again, Modise was the only ANC participant who addressed this matter.

"Honourable members have said that this riot, this insurrection, whatever you want to call it, this thing that happened, was because the governing party was in disarray. It does not matter which side felt how hurt or challenged, it is still illegal. And it must still be treated as an illegal and treasonous act to subject South Africans to what we have just been subjected to," she said.

Opposition MPs also questioned why the instigators of the unrest had not been arrested. Cele said 16 instigators had been arrested and were going through the court process. He didn't mention any names or clarify whether these included the 12 instigators Cele had referred to earlier.

ALSO READ | GOOD party gives police 'explosive evidence' of ANC members involved in instigating unrest

Taking issue with ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe questioning where the police were during the looting, Cele said: "The problem about you not seeing the police is because we don't own TV to show the police. TV goes where there is trouble, they don't go where there is peace." 

He said many shops and infrastructure were still standing because the police worked with communities.

"Things that you did not see, it does not mean that they did not happen.

He said:

I want to stand here and thank the police for the beautiful, beautiful job they did, the protection of property, the protection of individuals and then pass the condolences to the families where that have lost their lives.

Cele added that the people killed in Phoenix had been killed for one reason only – that they were black. Mafanya blamed President Cyril Ramaphosa for the killing of black people in Phoenix, and others blamed Cele for stoking racial fires to divert from the police's failings.

The deployment of the South African National Defence Force was generally welcomed and lauded as helping to bring about stability, except by the EFF, with Mafanya saying this was an indication of Ramaphosa's cowardice.

Modise agreed that SANDF soldiers were not trained for police work, but said they acted to support the police, who take the lead in operations. She said it was perhaps time to relook at the structures, with the eye on an intermediary force that was something between the police and army and that could be deployed quickly. She said France has such a force.

'It's a bit bright for him'

DA MP Kobus Marais referred to former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula contradicting Ramaphosa on whether it was a "failed insurrection", as the president had put it.

"The public differences between the president and the minister of defence created the impression that they relied on opposing intel sources. Their public repudiation of each other was embarrassing and the sign of a broken government," he said.

"How is it possible that the president and his defence minister has such a public difference of the characteristics of the dangers and threats we were facing? Both should be held accountable for the dereliction of the constitutional duties and responsibilities."

ALSO READ | #UnrestSA: Parliament to hold inquiry into alleged intelligence service failures

On 5 August, Ramaphosa fired Mapisa-Nqakula, appointing former speaker Modise in her stead. Last Thursday, Mapisa-Nqakula was elected speaker. She did not preside over Tuesday's plenary, the first since her election. Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli presided over the first debate.

During the second debate, on the Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry's oversight visit to KwaZulu-Natal, which followed a similar vein, house chairperson Madala Ntombela sent out DA MP Dean Macpherson, who raised a point of order when ANC MP Zolile Burns-Ncamashe took his stand behind the podium wearing sunglasses.

"Chair, I'm just wondering if you can turn the lights down for the honourable Burns. It's a bit bright in here for him," Macpherson said.

Macpherson and DA MP Chris Hunsinger asked in terms of what rule Ntombela had ordered his removal. Macpherson could also be seen talking to the presiding officer in the chamber, ANC MP Mina Lesoma and the table staff. When he left, the DA MPs left with him.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentsapsthandi modisebheki celeintelligenceunrest
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for one Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
34% - 2872 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 4628 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
12% - 1056 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
view
Rand - Dollar
15.01
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.60
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.64
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.7%
Gold
1,805.33
-0.0%
Silver
23.91
+1.2%
Palladium
2,474.00
+3.2%
Platinum
1,015.87
-0.6%
Brent Crude
68.75
+5.5%
Top 40
61,180
+1.0%
All Share
67,452
+0.9%
Resource 10
67,130
+0.9%
Industrial 25
83,927
+1.1%
Financial 15
14,198
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Medal prospects Charl du Toit, Kgothatso Montjane named SA's flag bearers for...

23 Aug

Medal prospects Charl du Toit, Kgothatso Montjane named SA's flag bearers for Tokyo Paralympics
BIG PREVIEW | Everything you need to know about Team SA's Tokyo Paralympics squad

16h ago

BIG PREVIEW | Everything you need to know about Team SA's Tokyo Paralympics squad
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Paralympics are officially open as Charl du Toit, Kgothatso Montjane...

8h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Paralympics are officially open as Charl du Toit, Kgothatso Montjane carry SA flag
First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village

19 Aug

First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

16 Aug

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo