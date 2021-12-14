Bedridden Cape Town pensioner dies in Bellville home blaze

A 65-year old wheelchair-bound pensioner has been burnt to death in her home.

The cause of the fire is not yet known

The body of a wheelchair-bound pensioner was discovered in the early hours of Tuesday morning after her Oak Glen, Bellville, home went up in flames.



City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said crews from Bellville and Brackenfell were on scene.

"Firefighters were confronted with a dwelling alight and reports of someone being inside the dwelling," he said.

He added that the crew had to use two points of entry to get into the house and reach the deceased woman.

"Extensive damage to the dwelling and the roof were sustained. The fire was then extinguished at 08:57 and the scene was handed over to the SAPS," Carelse added.

Flames

Ward councillor Annelize van Zyl told News24 that the husband, daughter and her children had all escaped the fire unharmed.

"Unfortunately, the pensioner did not make it. She is bedridden and there was no way she would've to have managed to escape the blaze," she said.

According to Van Zyl, the husband has been watering the garden around 06:00 when he saw flames coming from their bedroom.

She said:

The family are in total shock. It's not something they anticipated would happen to them this week.

Van Zyl added that assistance had been offered to the family, as well as a place to sleep until they are back on their feet.

The woman will be buried according to Muslim rites.

News24 has tried to contact the family, but calls went unanswered.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that Bellville officers were investigating after a fire was reported at a house in Oude Molen Street, Oak Glen, in Bellville.

"After the fire was extinguished, the body of a 65-year-old woman was found inside the house. It is unclear what the cause of fire at this stage is. The investigation continues," he said.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out on Monday evening at a Rylands family's home, leaving 10 people displaced.

Fire crew from Ottery, Epping and Gugulethu were on scene.

"The entire first floor of the dwelling sustained extensive damage, and the ground floor only slightly damaged. Damages to the dwelling next door were extensive on the first floor of the structure, and two bedrooms on the ground floor sustained damages as well," said Carelse.

The fire was extinguished at 19:54 and no injuries were reported, he added.

Ward councillor Aslam Cassiem said residents were assessing the situation to determine how they could assist the families.

