'Behaviour of a serial rapist': State argues against bail for Bolt driver accused of 4 rapes

Canny Maphanga
The Randburg Magistrate's court
  • A suspended Bolt driver, accused of rape, has applied for bail in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.
  • The court heard that he allegedly raped four women in the space of two months.
  • Bail judgment is expected on Thursday.

A suspended Bolt driver, accused of raping four women, allegedly committed the crimes within a short space of two months, the Randburg Magistrate's Court heard on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old accused, who cannot be named until he has pleaded, appeared in the lower court for his formal bail application. The State vehemently opposed bail, arguing, among other things, that the accused displayed the "behaviour of a serial rapist".

"These counts happened in a short period. The accused has the behaviour of a serial rapist. Three of the four victims requested a ride on Bolt and were [allegedly] raped, and another victim, he found her at a Capitec ATM.

"We can safely say that he is a serial rapist. These are four different people. We can say that there is a high chance he could rape another victim," prosecutor Given Mbedzi argued.

Mbedzi told the court that the accused had joined the e-hailing platform as a driver on 9 January 2022.

The first alleged incident of rape occurred on 17 January after the victim requested a ride on the app, and the second on 29 January after another woman also used the app. 

The third alleged rape took place on 2 February. The woman did not request a ride. The accused found her at a Capitec ATM and allegedly lured her under the guise that he needed assistance.

The fourth alleged rape occurred on 24 February after a woman also requested a ride.

The suspended Bolt driver was arrested at Kya Sands informal settlement on Saturday 26 February.

READ | Suspended Bolt driver accused of rape, robbery, kidnapping faces more charges

Defence lawyer Matamela Andrew Khorommbi read out the accused's affidavit to the court while the 25-year-old sat in the dock visibly bewildered.

The affidavit revealed that the accused plans to plead not guilty to the charges, and will deny ever sexually assaulting any of the victims.

He claims that three of the victims may have pointed him out in the identity parade as a result of "mistaken identity,"

He further reduced his interaction with the victim of the alleged rape on 24 February to a quarrel over payment for the ride, adding that she had wanted "to pay him back".

The accused pleaded with the court that exceptional circumstances existed which justified his release on bail.

"I am suspended from Bolt as a driver, and I am being denied my right to make a living. My son, 6, is also being denied a right to parental care as I am not able to provide for him financially as I used to.

"My continued incarceration can only prejudice me and has no benefit to the State," he said.

The man faces four counts of rape, four counts of kidnapping, and two of robbery.

A bail order is expected on Thursday.

