'Being an MP has been the greatest honour of my life' - Mike Waters

Mike Waters has tendered his resignation after 21 years as a DA MP and has thanked his constituents and party for supporting him.

Waters was a local councillor for more than four years before his appointment to Parliament in 1999.

He will remain a party member in Gauteng.

The Democratic Alliance's Mike Waters has resigned as a member of Parliament and has thanked his party and residents of Kempton Park and Edenvale in Gauteng for supporting his long political career.

Waters said he served as a local councillor for more than four years before going to Parliament in 1999, where he was an MP for 21 years, including as deputy chief whip.

"I have had so many wonderful opportunities that I am immensely grateful for. I want to thank the DP/DA for all the opportunities afforded to me (opportunities a working-class lad can only dream of). "I would also want to thank the voters of Kempton Park and Edenvale for their unwavering support and always having my back. Being an MP has been the greatest honour of my life," Waters posted on his Facebook page. He reportedly resigned on Friday, but would remain a DA member in Gauteng.

Among his many roles in the DA, Waters served in portfolios such as home affairs, public service and administration, HIV/AIDS, social development and health.



DA MPs bid farewell to Waters on Twitter, praising his work ethic.

