19m ago

add bookmark

Beitbridge border fiasco: 'We must not be scared of De Lille' - ANC MP slams minister

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille.
Bonolo Selibano, Gallo Images
  • The Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure has adopted a damning report on the Beitbridge border fence project.
  • MPs have also called for decisive action against Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille for her role in the matter.
  • The report is expected to be considered by the National Assembly.

Calls for decisive action against Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille are growing louder as lawmakers adopted a damning report on her involvement in the Beitbridge border fiasco.

ANC MP Tim Mashele didn’t mince his words about De Lille’s role in the controversial project.

"We cannot be hard on officials who are executing the instructions of the minister and be a sweetheart to her. We must not be scared of the minister. Once we are done with the big fish, then maybe we can go after officials. If our teeth don’t bite her (De Lille), then this is just a PR exercise," he said.

The Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure met on Wednesday to deliberate on De Lille's report following a visit last month to the now controversial Beitbridge border fence.

The report is expected to be considered by the National Assembly.

READ | 11 officials implicated in Beitbridge border fence irregularities to be charged

Mashele said, given all the reports the committee had received, there was sufficient evidence against De Lille.

"The minister was central here. She issued an illegal directive. These wrongdoings were not an accident. We have received the reports from National Treasury. One day she says something in the committee, the next day she is having a press conference where she says something else. She has misled us," he said.

In early September, Scopa, the Portfolio Committees on Public Works and Infrastructure and the Department of Home Affairs undertook an oversight visit to the border.

It found the 40km border fence was not fit for purpose and that construction of the fence was a wasteful expenditure.

At least 115 breaches were detected, which made it easy for illegal immigrants unlawfully crossing between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The original design of the fence had a height of 2.2m, but the final, actual height of the fence reached no more than 1.8m on either side of the border.

DA MP Madeleine Hicklin requested a timeline of the disciplinary hearings against the implicated officials.

"Orange overalls are needed. Minister De Lille needs to be held accountable," she said.

READ ALSO | De Lille admits she identified a service provider, but did not instruct anyone to break the law

ANC MP Lizzie Fikelephi Shabalala questioned why De Lille had been part of the committee’s meetings if she has been implicated in the wrongdoing.

"She is the player and the referee in this fiasco," Shabala said.

On Thursday, the Special Investigating Unit’s application to freeze the bank accounts of Caledon River Properties CC, trading as Magwa Construction and Profteam CC, will be heard.

The companies are responsible for the construction of the porous R40-million border fence.

The department's national bid adjudication committee (NBAC) approved both bids for the project in March.

On 18 March, the NBAC approved the appointment of Caledon River Properties CC, trading as Magwa Construction, to provide contractor services for at a cost of R37 million.

The next day, Profteam CC's appointment was approved to provide professional services at a cost of R3.2 million.

De Lille has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Patricia de Lille | To those who have evidence of corruption against me - bring it on
Nothing will stop me from cleaning up public works - De Lille
Another senior official accuses De Lille of interfering in tenders
Read more on:
public works and infrastructurepatricia de lillecorruption allegationsbeitbridge
Lottery
One player scoops the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 2326 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
38% - 2173 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 1198 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.62
(+0.34)
ZAR/GBP
21.48
(+0.16)
ZAR/EUR
19.57
(+0.16)
ZAR/AUD
11.87
(-0.00)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.75)
Gold
1885.40
(+0.32)
Silver
23.72
(+1.93)
Platinum
863.00
(+0.93)
Brent Crude
41.94
(+3.29)
Palladium
2348.00
(+1.21)
All Share
54749.77
(+1.01)
Top 40
50412.19
(+1.09)
Financial 15
10133.36
(+0.83)
Industrial 25
74501.58
(+0.95)
Resource 10
53187.15
(+1.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo