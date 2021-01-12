1h ago

add bookmark

Beitbridge congestion: Holdup due to lack of planning around Covid-19 testing, says committee

Alex Mitchley in Musina
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zimbabweans queuing at the Beitbridge border post.
Zimbabweans queuing at the Beitbridge border post.
Screengrab
  • Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs conducted an oversight visit to the Beitbridge border post in Limpopo on Tuesday. 
  • The visit follows chaotic scenes and congestion of thousands of Zimbabweans who attempted to enter South Africa at the beginning of the year. 
  • Lack of planning and foresight around Covid-19 tests appear to have brought about the congestion, according to MPs.

The congestion at the Beitbridge border post in Limpopo, which connects South Africa and Zimbabwe, appears to have been brought about by a lack of planning and foresight around Covid-19 tests.

These were the sentiments of members of parliament's portfolio committee on home affairs, who conducted an oversight visit on Tuesday.

As the new year rang in, News24 reported that there were long queues and desperate attempts to enter South Africa.

Videos circulating on social media showed chaotic scenes at the busy Beitbridge border post, with thousands of Zimbabweans desperately trying to cross into South Africa, shortly before their country went into a hard lockdown.

READ | At least 50 fake Covid-19 tests discovered at Beitbridge border crossing

At the time, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi acknowledged that a "humanitarian crisis" might be unfolding at the border post, but said that government had done all it could to alleviate the situation.

Portfolio committee members were given a presentation by the different sectors that work at the border and were taken on a walk around the border post.

READ | 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines are coming, says Ramaphosa

One of the main contributing factors to the congestion was the Covid-19 tests, which people had to do before they could enter South Africa.

Alternatively, people attempting to enter South Africa could also present a Covid-19 certificate, not older than 72 hours.

However, according to EFF committee member Mgcini Tshwaku during the briefing, it was revealed that the cost of testing in South Africa was far cheaper than in Zimbabwe.

Tshwaku said that South Africa charged R170 for a test, while Zimbabwe’s Covid-19 test costs around $60 or just over R920.

Tshwaku said it was clear that Zimbabweans were obviously coming to the border to get tested as it was far cheaper.

This led to the influx of people, which port health and the testing centres were not prepared for.

READ | Motsoaledi warns of 'humanitarian crisis' as pressure mounts at SA's border posts

He said the health department at the border post were understaffed as a result.

"There was not proper planning, they were not anticipating what was going to happen," Tshwaku said.

Answer

"We will raise these questions in the portfolio committee, the Department of Health will have to answer some very serious questions."

The DA's Angel Khanyile echoed similar sentiments.

"What was clear [is] that the department has no plan in managing or protecting the borders," Khanyile said.

"One would have thought there would have been a proper plan in place between Home Affairs, health, SANDF and Department of Transport in how they would manage the issue of the entry."

"It's very clear that this was not done. During the presentation, we were told that the reason there was congestion is because apparently the antigen test is cheaper in South Africa.

"So the challenge was when people arrived in South Africa, they didn't have enough health officials to check for the forms and could also not do the antigen tests on time."

READ | Long queues at Beitbridge border post are being cleared - Home Affairs

Khanyile added that Covid-19 could not be used an excuse as it's been around since at least March 2020 in South Africa and proper planning should have been in place with the foresight that there would be movement between the borders.

Portfolio committee chairperson Bongani Bongo pointed out that the situation had since been alleviated following the lockdown by Zimbabwe and more recently, the decision by South Africa to close all the land ports of entry to deal with the second wave of Covid-19 infections.

On Tuesday, there was very little movement at the border post, with mostly trucks passing through.

At the end of December, Beitbridge had to deal with a similar situation, but this time it was the congestion of trucks that queued for kilometres, trying to get across to Zimbabwe.

Bongo said the issues at the border was as a result of a lack of planning around the implementation of the Border Management Authority Act.

He added that he would be going back to Parliament to make sure there was funding for the building of a one stop border post, which means that everyone would be processed by both countries under one roof at Beitbridge.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coronavirusbeitbridge border postlockdown
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
48% - 3570 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
48% - 3556 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 292 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.36
(+0.93)
ZAR/GBP
20.93
(+0.20)
ZAR/EUR
18.68
(+0.94)
ZAR/AUD
11.88
(+0.61)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.98)
Gold
1845.59
(-0.06)
Silver
25.39
(+1.48)
Platinum
1066.27
(+1.87)
Brent Crude
55.61
(-0.59)
Palladium
2383.00
(+0.65)
All Share
63535.10
(-0.35)
Top 40
58492.92
(-0.38)
Financial 15
12136.85
(+0.37)
Industrial 25
82862.47
(-0.19)
Resource 10
64451.64
(-0.95)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo