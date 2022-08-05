5h ago

add bookmark

Bekkersdal: Protesting residents recruit pupils from schools for 'extra mobilisation'

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka and Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Munsieville resident scour a hill looking for illegal immigrants they claim are responsible for violent crime in their township.
Munsieville resident scour a hill looking for illegal immigrants they claim are responsible for violent crime in their township.
Iavan Pijoos
  • Residents of Bekkersdal and Munsieville in the West Rand took to the streets to search for illegal immigrants they accuse of being behind violent crimes in their areas.
  • Bekkersdal residents recruited pupils to join them in their operation.
  • The Gauteng Department of Education has condemned the disruption of schools.

Scores of residents from Bekkersdal, west of Johannesburg, took to the streets on Friday morning to protest against crime and illegal immigrants following the murder of a woman on Wednesday.

A resident who did not want to be identified told News24 that the woman's murder triggered their protest.

"She was killed for nothing. Police said she was strangled to death. Her head was stuffed under her bed. Her killers fled with her television and groceries. We are under siege from criminals in the area," the resident said.

LIVE | Bekkersdal residents disrupt teaching at local schools, urge pupils to join protest against illegal miners

According to the residents, murder, rape and house robberies were prevalent in the area.

"We are under threat. Criminals have taken over. We have nowhere to go. This is my place of birth, I want to spend the rest of my life here. We suspect that the murders are committed by illegal immigrants. Many of them are unemployed and roam the township freely," he claimed.

The residents gathered outside Kgothalang Secondary School, urging pupils to come out to join them. A group of pupils heeded their call and joined the protesters, who chanted slogans and marched to nearby Simunye Secondary School.

Simunye pupils demonstrated near the gate but most stayed in school.  

Community leader Thabang Wesi said the community had recruited pupils from schools because they needed "extra mobilisation".

"The protest is led by women. They are weak and vulnerable. They need support from their children. We need extra support to fight crime. Our pupils are also victims of crime. Criminals here don't choose whether you are a child or an adult," said Wesi. 

The crowd made its way to the Bekkersdal Police Station where they wanted police to join them in raiding the homes of foreign nationals whom the residents accuse of committing crime in the township.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona condemned the disruption of schools.

"No matter how angry the community is, they are not supposed to remove pupils from schools. We understand frustrations in our communities. We plead with community members not to include pupils in their protests," Mabona said.

Meanwhile, residents of the nearby Munsieville township gathered on a hill in the area on a mission to search for suspected illegal miners. Residents, armed with sticks and knobkerries, searched two shafts where they claimed the zama zamas were hiding. They barricaded several roads in the area with large rocks.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimecrime and courtsprotests
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 4035 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 10765 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 4064 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.79
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.30
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.10
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,774.22
-0.9%
Silver
19.89
-1.4%
Palladium
2,134.00
+3.2%
Platinum
931.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
94.12
-2.8%
Top 40
63,114
+1.3%
All Share
69,519
+1.2%
Resource 10
64,042
+2.5%
Industrial 25
84,928
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,675
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
PODCAST | Extinguishing the flame of bullying in schools

29 Jul

PODCAST | Extinguishing the flame of bullying in schools
PICS | How an Eastern Cape organisation empowers women, educates men about gender...

29 Jul

PICS | How an Eastern Cape organisation empowers women, educates men about gender based violence
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo