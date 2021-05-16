1h ago

add bookmark

Beleaguered Judge Hlophe to hear Public Protector case - report

Compiled by Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe.
Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe.
Netwerk24
  • Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe is expected to preside at Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's court challenge against National Assembly impeachment rules.
  • The case will be heard just a few days after the JSC is scheduled to decide on whether Hlophe should face impeachment.
  • Hlophe was found guilty of gross misconduct by a judicial tribunal.

Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe, who has been found guilty of gross misconduct, is expected to hear Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's court challenge against Parliament's impeachment rules in June.

According to a report in the Sunday Times, Hlophe will hear Mkhwebane's challenge along with judges Elizabeth Baartman and Mokgoatji Dolamo from 7 to 11 June. On 4 June, the Judicial Service Commission is scheduled to decide whether Hlophe is guilty of gross misconduct and should face impeachment.

READ | Hlophe's lawyer fights 'unconstitutional' contempt ruling, refuses to hand over Porsche

Mkhwebane, whose two and a half month sabbatical ended on 31 March, is challenging the constitutionality of National Assembly impeachment rules adopted for the removal of heads of Chapter 9 institutions.

In October, the Western Cape High Court dismissed her bid to halt Parliament's removal proceedings, which constitutes part A of her application.

Part B of her application wants the impeachment rules to be declared unconstitutional and invalid.

Mkhwebane has suffered several court defeats, with the latest being the Constitutional Court's March dismissal of an application for direct access to appeal the High Court's ruling on the halting of the parliamentary inquiry.

The beleaguered Western Cape judge president was found guilty of gross misconduct for attempting to influence judges to rule in favour of former president Jacob Zuma in a 2008 challenge to search warrants used to seize 93 000 pages of corruption trial evidence against him.

READ | Hlophe lawyer guilty of contempt of court, must hand over Porsche or face jail time

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal – led by retired judge Joop Labuschagne – found that Hlophe had attempted to sway two Constitutional Court justices Chris Jafta and Bess Nkabinde.

Despite his legal woes and condemnation from some political leaders and legal and civil society bodies, Hlophe participated in the interviewing of prospective Western Cape judges in April but kept largely silent through the process.

Hlophe said he "fundamentally disagrees" with the tribunal's findings and has vowed to clear his name.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
john hlophebusiswe mkhwebanecape townwestern capecourts
Lottery
Lucky Friday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
19% - 632 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
67% - 2184 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
13% - 436 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.13
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.92
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.16
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.00
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,843.76
0.0%
Silver
27.42
0.0%
Palladium
2,894.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,229.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
68.71
+2.5%
Top 40
60,573
+0.6%
All Share
66,598
+0.7%
Resource 10
69,386
-0.1%
Industrial 25
83,277
+0.9%
Financial 15
12,685
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo