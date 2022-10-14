24m ago

Belhar mother of two killed by stray bullet as she drops her kids off at school

Nonkululeko Lekoma
Police investigating the fatal shooting of a mother of two outside her children's school.
  • A mother of two was killed in Belhar shortly after dropping off her children at school.
  • The woman is believed to have been hit by a stray bullet.
  • Police are investigating the incident. 

The Belhar community is reeling after a mother was killed when she was allegedly hit by a stray bullet near her children’s school.

The 25-year-old mother of two was dropping off her children on Friday morning when she was hit by a bullet a short distance from Riebeekstraat Primary School.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said investigations were underway and police were combing the scene for clues.

"Preliminary reports suggest that a 25-year-old female was shot and fatally wounded on Friday morning in De Braak Square, Belhar. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested," said Twigg.

Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said they had been alerted to the incident and had sent officials to the school to provide the necessary support, with counselling being made available for teachers and pupils. 

"I unfortunately and sadly can confirm that there was a shooting incident, allegedly gang-related, outside the school on Friday morning," she said. 

"Tragically, a mother taking her Grade 1 and 4 children to school was allegedly shot by a stray bullet and sadly succumbed to her injuries," she added. 

Belhar ward councillor Willie Japhta said the community was in great shock as this was the second senseless killing in two days.

"Thursday, a young man was shot and killed and now this young mother of two young children has been killed," he said.

Japhta added that residents were up in arms as they were being terrorised by these shootings which have become more and more common. 

"It is important for raids to take place so these guns can be removed from the community," he urged.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.


Iab Logo