11m ago

add bookmark

Beloved teacher, who died of Covid-19, buried days before schools reopen

Tammy Petersen
Randall Solomons, a teacher at Macassar High School in Cape Town, succumbed to the coronavirus last month. (Photo: Facebook/Randall Douglas Solomons)
Randall Solomons, a teacher at Macassar High School in Cape Town, succumbed to the coronavirus last month. (Photo: Facebook/Randall Douglas Solomons)
Randall Douglas Solomons
  • Much-loved history teacher Randall Solomons had taught at Macassar High School in Cape Town, his alma mater, for 25 years.
  • He succumbed to Covid-19 and was buried two days before the schools reopened in the Western Cape.
  • His mother, Emmarentia Dampies, 78, says she is struggling with closure. 

Teacher Randall Solomons lived for his pupils, meticulously sending classwork as the coronavirus kept them away from school. He also assisted with the feeding scheme, so that the children didn't go hungry.

But he will never return to the job he had wanted to do since he was a little boy. He succumbed to Covid-19 and was buried two days before the schools reopened in the Western Cape.

His mother, Emmarentia Dampies, 78, told News24 she is struggling to come to terms with burying her son.

"I can't get closure. I couldn't see him and say goodbye," she said.

MUST READ | Covid-19: People living with HIV, TB at a 2-to-3-fold higher risk of death

"He was alone when he died, with no one at his side."

The award-winning teacher, who taught at Macassar High School, about 40km outside the Cape Town city centre, died two weeks ago.

Dampies learnt that he had taken ill five days before he succumbed to the virus.

That Friday, Solomons had told his concerned mother over the phone that he had the flu, but had been referred to hospital and was awaiting his results after being tested for Covid-19.

Hospital

That Sunday, he was transported by ambulance to hospital after taking a turn for the worse. His results were confirmed – he was one of the thousands in the Western Cape infected with the virus.

Dampies said she had phoned the father of two numerous times to hear how he was, but was unable to reach him. His son had also spent the day at the hospital, hoping for news about his father's condition.

Eventually Dampies got to hear Solomons' voice the Tuesday when she was put through to the intensive care unit, where she learnt her active and fit son was on "the strongest machines".

"They gave him the phone and he told me he was feeling better. He said we would speak on Wednesday, but we never did. He died that Wednesday."

She misses her funny and outgoing son, Dampies said, especially his random phone calls in the middle of the night.

"When I would ask him why he was phoning so late, he would ask, 'Can't I then phone my mother if I want to?'. It feels like I can still hear that phone ring at night."

Randall Solomons was appointed as a teacher at Macassar High in 1995, 12 years after he matriculated there. (Photo: Facebook/Randall Douglas Solomons)
Randall Solomons, a teacher at Macassar High Schoo
Randall Solomons, a teacher at Macassar High School in Cape Town, succumbed to the coronavirus last month. (Photo: Facebook/Randall Douglas Solomons)

Solomons had always wanted to be a teacher, she said, and had during the lockdown sent his pupils classwork, so that they didn't fall behind. He also continued to assist with the school feeding scheme.

According to the school's obituary, Solomons was appointed as a teacher at Macassar High in 1995, 12 years after he matriculated at the school.

Pride

"He had a love for history and taught this subject with pride," the school said in a post on its Facebook page.

"Under his leadership, the school received a merit award from the [Western Cape Education Department] for the history results of matriculants in 2018."

A compassionate teacher, who was involved with school rugby and its hiking club, the school said many pupils "testify of his humour and friendly personality".

READ | Western Cape's testing backlog drops dramatically

"His last message to learners during a virtual school assembly on 28 April was one of encouragement and motivation to always give their best in their schoolwork," the post reads.

"The pursuit for democracy was close to his heart. He advocated the values of justice and equality for all. His role as a social activist will be cherished and remembered forever.

"We salute you beloved colleague, teacher and friend."

Related Links
29 Eastern Cape schools close due to positive Covid-19 cases, 48 more have suspected cases
Lockdown: Cabinet wants scientists to weigh in before any new decisions are taken
Covid-19 patient goes missing at isolation facility in Nelson Mandela Bay
Read more on:
cape towncoronavirus
Lottery
One person bags R252k in the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 6848 votes
Cricket
12% - 1967 votes
Soccer
23% - 3812 votes
Golf
7% - 1169 votes
Other
15% - 2482 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.10
(+0.37)
ZAR/GBP
21.54
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
19.35
(+0.31)
ZAR/AUD
11.72
(+0.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.61)
Gold
1725.30
(+0.03)
Silver
17.51
(-0.50)
Platinum
811.00
(+1.56)
Brent Crude
38.32
(-7.62)
Palladium
1910.00
(+0.87)
All Share
53295.30
(-0.70)
Top 40
48892.12
(-0.64)
Financial 15
10657.69
(-2.18)
Industrial 25
72805.30
(-0.77)
Resource 10
49175.05
(+0.17)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun 2020

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo