Benoni cops save hijacked woman, suspect killed in shootout

Riaan Grobler
A woman was rescued and a suspect killed following a hijacking in Benoni.
A woman was rescued and a suspect killed following a hijacking in Benoni.
Quick thinking by the Benoni Flying Squad resulted in the rescue of a hijacked woman.

According to police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, the squad was patrolling the R23 Pretoria road at about 20:10 on Wednesday when they noticed a woman inside a vehicle that two men were pushing.

"Police became suspicious and approached the vehicle. The suspects started firing shots at police and they retaliated. The suspects stopped and ran into a field.

"One suspect was shot and a firearm was recovered. The suspect was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was certified dead on arrival. The other suspect fled."

Masondo said a preliminary investigation indicated that the woman had been hijacked.

Gauteng police management commended the police officers for their swift response.

