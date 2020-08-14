Benoni cops save hijacked woman, suspect killed in shootout

Quick thinking by the Benoni Flying Squad resulted in the rescue of a hijacked woman.

According to police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, the squad was patrolling the R23 Pretoria road at about 20:10 on Wednesday when they noticed a woman inside a vehicle that two men were pushing.

"Police became suspicious and approached the vehicle. The suspects started firing shots at police and they retaliated. The suspects stopped and ran into a field.

"One suspect was shot and a firearm was recovered. The suspect was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was certified dead on arrival. The other suspect fled."

Masondo said a preliminary investigation indicated that the woman had been hijacked.

Gauteng police management commended the police officers for their swift response.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.