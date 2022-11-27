1h ago

add bookmark

Benoni woman allegedly behind 'ban black people, not pit bulls' voice note faces crimen injuria charge

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Police have registered a case of crimen injuria against a 60-year-old suspect who called for a ban on black people and not pit bulls.
  • The suspect was arrested and released on the same day with a warning.
  • The racist rant was sent in a voice note on WhatsApp which then circulated on social media. 

Police have opened a case of crimen injuria against a 60-year-old woman, who allegedly sent a voice note on WhatsApp this past week calling for a ban on black people rather than pit bull dogs.

The case was opened at Boksburg North on Saturday and has since been transferred to Putfontein Police Station in Benoni for investigation.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said the suspect was arrested, and released the same day, on a warning to appear in court on 27 March 2023.

In the voice note, the woman defends pit bulls amid calls for a ban on the breed as domestic pets.

In it, she said: 

"I'm very passionate about this. Ban them, kill them, shoot them, get rid of them because they are the problem — not pit bulls, not animals. Animals are beautiful, and they deserve a warm bed, food, love, attention, and everything else. God created those animals. Who created the black man? Do you think God? I don't think so."

She initially denied sending the voice note and said she was not racist, as she was "very kind and helpful, especially to black people".

ALSO READ | SPCA offers R5000 reward for information leading to arrest of suspects who burnt 3 pit bulls to death

She later blamed diabetes for her outburst, telling TimesLive her sugar was "out of whack", and she could not think clearly.

News24 previously reported that the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has registered a complaint about a racist "pit bull rant" voice recording that was circulating online.

The commission's spokesperson, Wisani Baloyi, said the Gauteng branch would investigate.

"Identification of the person behind the voice note is part of the internal complaints-handling mechanism, which cannot be divulged at the moment," Baloyi said. 

A petition, started by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation, wants the vicious breed of dog banned due to a recent spate of deadly attacks, and has gained more than 100 000 signatures. 

Numerous attempts by News24 to get in touch with the suspect behind the voice note have been unsuccessful.   


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgwestern cape - otherpitbullcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
33% - 2880 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
15% - 1275 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
52% - 4568 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.09
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.66
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.80
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,754.60
0.0%
Silver
21.61
0.0%
Palladium
1,856.61
0.0%
Platinum
984.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.63
-2.0%
Top 40
66,754
-0.0%
All Share
73,151
+0.0%
Resource 10
71,441
-0.1%
Industrial 25
87,347
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,370
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award

25 Nov

Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award
From wig-making and nail art to driving, GBV survivors learning to thrive despite...

25 Nov

From wig-making and nail art to driving, GBV survivors learning to thrive despite abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo