Benoni woman allegedly behind 'ban black people, not pit bulls' voice note faces crimen injuria charge

Police have registered a case of crimen injuria against a 60-year-old suspect who called for a ban on black people and not pit bulls.

The suspect was arrested and released on the same day with a warning.

The racist rant was sent in a voice note on WhatsApp which then circulated on social media.

Police have opened a case of crimen injuria against a 60-year-old woman, who allegedly sent a voice note on WhatsApp this past week calling for a ban on black people rather than pit bull dogs.

The case was opened at Boksburg North on Saturday and has since been transferred to Putfontein Police Station in Benoni for investigation.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said the suspect was arrested, and released the same day, on a warning to appear in court on 27 March 2023.

In the voice note, the woman defends pit bulls amid calls for a ban on the breed as domestic pets.

In it, she said:

"I'm very passionate about this. Ban them, kill them, shoot them, get rid of them because they are the problem — not pit bulls, not animals. Animals are beautiful, and they deserve a warm bed, food, love, attention, and everything else. God created those animals. Who created the black man? Do you think God? I don't think so."

She initially denied sending the voice note and said she was not racist, as she was "very kind and helpful, especially to black people".

She later blamed diabetes for her outburst, telling TimesLive her sugar was "out of whack", and she could not think clearly.

News24 previously reported that the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has registered a complaint about a racist "pit bull rant" voice recording that was circulating online.

The commission's spokesperson, Wisani Baloyi, said the Gauteng branch would investigate.

"Identification of the person behind the voice note is part of the internal complaints-handling mechanism, which cannot be divulged at the moment," Baloyi said.

A petition, started by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation, wants the vicious breed of dog banned due to a recent spate of deadly attacks, and has gained more than 100 000 signatures.

Numerous attempts by News24 to get in touch with the suspect behind the voice note have been unsuccessful.



