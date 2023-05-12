Bester 'promised' former CCTV operator R2.5m, who then spilt beans after receiving R40 000, court hears

Five people accused of aiding in Thabo Bester's escape will remain in custody.

Their bail hearing will resume on Tuesday.

On Friday, the court heard about the involvement of the accused, as well as what they were paid by Bester.

A former camera technician apparently spilled the beans on how Thabo Bester escaped from prison, after he received less money than he was allegedly promised for his role, the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court heard.

The bail hearing of five people accused of aiding Thabo Bester's escape continued on Friday.

The accused, former G4S guards Senohe Matsoara, Motenyani Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa and Natassja Jansen, as well as former Integritron Integrated Solutions technician Teboho Lipholo, will remain in custody until their appearance again next week.

The court heard testimony from a SAPS witness about the events which led to Bester's escape on 3 May 2022.

According to the witness, Lipholo was the one who spilled the beans, detailing his involvement as well as that of the former guards.

The former camera technician was allegedly responsible for turning the surveillance cameras off during the escape.

He was allegedly promised R2.5 million by Bester, which would be paid through Matsoara, but he received only R40 000. It is unknown what Matsoara, a supervisor at the time, was promised, but the court heard he was paid around R150 000 in dribs and drabs.

For his role, Makhotsa was apparently given R14 000.

According to this testimony, Jansen was not paid for her role, which was allegedly opening the gates.

The five will appear in court on Tuesday after the possible bail application of Nandipha Magudumana and after the appearance of Bester and Magudumana's father, Zolile Sekeleni, who is out on bail.

Besides police and the media, a few of the accused's family members have been in court.

Jansen's mother and other family members sat to the court's left. They chose to eat their lunch on the pavement opposite the court, under the shelter of a prisoner transport vehicle, and away from the prying media.

Matsoara's life partner, who he was blowing kisses to on Thursday, was absent on Friday afternoon.

She has been using the infamous Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 to transport herself to and from the court.

Matsoara's colleagues became suspicious of his involvement when he bought the expensive vehicle after his dismissal in September last year.