Better late than never: Ministers' performance agreements finally signed and published

Jan Gerber
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed and published ministers' performance agreements. 
  • Ramaphosa said these agreements would be signed by the end of February, but it was only done by early November.
  • It has been published on the government's website.

The performance agreements President Cyril Ramaphosa signed with each minister have all been signed and are available for public perusal - about nine months after Ramaphosa first said it would be concluded.

In his State of the Nation Address (Sona) in February, Ramaphosa announced that each minister will be expected to sign a performance agreement.

"To strengthen the capacity of the state and increase accountability, I will be signing performance agreements with all ministers before the end of this month," he said on 13 February.

"These agreements – which are based on the targets contained in the Medium-Term Strategic Framework – will be made public, so that the people of South Africa can hold those who they elected into office to account.

"We see these performance agreements as the cornerstone of a new culture of transparency and accountability, where those who are given the responsibility to serve – whether as elected office bearers or public servants – do what is expected of them.

"It is a culture where corruption, nepotism and patronage are not tolerated, and action is taken against those who abuse their power or steal public money."

As it turned out, the agreements were not concluded before the end of February, as Ramaphosa promised in his Sona, but only in early November.

The agreements have now been published on the government's website.

Each performance agreement has portfolio specific targets for each minister, and a general annexure labelled "explanatory guideline".

