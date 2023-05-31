41m ago

Share

'Between a rock and a hard place': Mihalik 'triggerman' forfeits girlfriend alibi as he is married

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Triggerman Sizwe Biyela, Vuyile Maliti and Nkosinathi Khumalo during a court appearance.
Triggerman Sizwe Biyela, Vuyile Maliti and Nkosinathi Khumalo during a court appearance.
PHOTO: Adrian de Kock
  • The alleged triggerman in Pete Mihalik's murder said he could not bring his girlfriend as an alibi because he is married. 
  • Nevertheless, Sizwe Biyela was not even taken for gunshot residue testing when he was arrested hours after the murder, the court heard.
  • Accused number two, a taxi driver from KwaZulu-Natal, pointed out that the State did not even have a gun to use as evidence against him. 

The man accused of being the triggerman in lawyer Pete Mihalik's murder could not bring his girlfriend to court to provide an alibi for him because he is married, his lawyer told the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday. 

"My client is in a rock and a hard place because of his girlfriend [in Khayelitsha] and his wife in KwaZulu-Natal,"  submitted advocate Louise Luterek in final argument on Tuesday. 

She said that if he brought his girlfriend to court to clear him, it would cause problems with his wife and three children. 

Her client is the alleged gunman Sizwe Biyela, who, with his cousin, taxi driver Nkosinathi Khumalo and Khayelitsha taxi owner Vuyile Maliti are accused of acting together to murder Mihalik on 30 October 2018.

They pleaded not guilty to that charge, and to charges of the attempted murder of Mihalik's son and daughter, as well as the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. 

Luterek insisted that Biyela has an alibi in his girlfriend in Khayelitsha, who he spent the night with, and who waited near him while he conducted a Krugerrand sale at the Spar Cape Quarter's parking lot at the time of the murder. 

READ | Mihalik 'shooter' says he didn't know he could use an alibi

But, bringing her to court was out of the question.

"That would have caused problems for him," submitted Luterek.

She also submitted that Biyela justified travelling all the way from KwaZulu-Natal by bus for a coin deal, not a murder, because he may not have trusted the coin dealers closer to home. 

She also questioned the accuracy of facial analysis that concluded that Biyela was the man shown on CCTV walking up to Mihalik's car and shooting him.

Pete Mihalik takes his children to school
Lawyer Pete Mihalik's poignant last school run.
Supplied PHOTO: Supplied

In a slam-dunk moment she submitted that none of the CCTV footage of the shooting shows the shooter making the back-to-back phone calls that Biyela's cellphone records show he made at the time.

Want to discuss hotly debated topics with someone from across the world? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation

"If it was the accused on the video footage, it should show a picture of him either making a call on his cellphone or holding his cellphone. The time difference [between calls in his records] are mere seconds," said Luterek. 

She found it "strange" that no ballistics tests were conducted on Biyela, even though he was in custody before nightfall on the day of the shooting, and the police purportedly had a screen grab of him shooting Mihalik.

She called the warning statement taken by the late detective Charl Kinnear "a mess", and said Biyela denied providing any of the detail in it.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Biyela's counsel suggested that the incredible pressure on the police to arrest someone could be to blame for inexplicable lapses such as a key police officer at Biyela's arrest, Sergeant Leatitia van der Horst, never making a statement about her role in the important breakthrough.

She insisted that the State had not proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Biyela was the shooter.

Pieter Nel, counsel for accused two, Nkosinathi Khumalo, said the State is charging them for murder and attempted murder with a common purpose, but does not have a gun as evidence. 

He said:

The firearm as a murder weapon has never been found.

He said the footage of Khumalo's alleged accomplice did not even show a gun – it only showed an arm extended and pointing at Mihalik's car.

Nel said the State produced no evidence to back up its allegation that they worked with a common purpose, and Khumalo insists he never made any admissions to Kinnear, as claimed. 

ALSO READ | 'Where were you living?': Home address confusion in Pete Mihalik murder trial

"We respectfully submit that there is no evidence linking accused two to the murder," said Nel. 

On Wednesday, Maliti's lawyer will present his final argument, which is expected to revolve around Maliti as a Krugerrand dealer who was busy negotiating gold prices at the time of the murder. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pete mihalikcape townwestern capecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
80% - 3173 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
20% - 805 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

30 May

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.76
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
24.43
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
21.09
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.80
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Platinum
1,009.02
-0.4%
Palladium
1,391.93
-1.0%
Gold
1,957.23
-0.1%
Silver
23.26
+0.3%
Brent Crude
73.54
-4.8%
Top 40
70,624
-0.4%
All Share
75,716
-0.3%
Resource 10
67,376
+0.5%
Industrial 25
104,340
-1.3%
Financial 15
14,567
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo