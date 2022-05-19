'Beyond hopeless': Mkhwebane employing Stalingrad tactics to avoid being impeached, says DA

The DA says Public Protector Busisiwe Mkwhebane's "utterly hopeless rescission application" is an attempt to prevent Parliament from impeaching her.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's counsel says there isn't a conflict of interest in him suspending Mkhwebane because he is being investigated in his capacity as president.

Mkhwebane's counsel says the Constitution requires that she must be protected, just like judges.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane brought an "utterly hopeless rescission application" as part of her "Stalingrad litigation" to prevent Parliament from impeaching her, the DA's counsel advocate Steven Budlender SC told the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.



A full bench of Judges Nathan Erasmus, Mokgoatji Dolamo and Derek Wille continued to hear Mkwhebane's application for interdicts against Parliament from continuing with impeachment proceedings, and President Cyril Ramaphosa from suspending her.

It adjourned on Thursday evening. Judgment is reserved.

On Wednesday, advocate Dali Mpofu SC, on behalf of Mkhwebane, alleged she was a "lonesome woman" facing a conspiracy by the most powerful actors in society – the President, Speaker of Parliament, Chief Justice and media and civil society.

After the Constitutional Court effectively gave Parliament the green light to continue the impeachment process in March, Mkhwebane asked the apex court to rescind this decision. This application was eventually dismissed on 6 May.

Meanwhile, the Parliament restarted its impeachment proceedings, Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula wrote to Ramaphosa informing him of this, and he asked Mkhwebane for reasons why she shouldn't be suspended.

In the second part of her current litigation, Mkhwebane will ask the court to declare Mapisa-Nqakula's letter to Ramaphosa unlawful. She is also asking the Constitutional Court to rescind its rescission decision.

According to Mkhwebane, Ramaphosa can't suspend her because there is a conflict of interest as she is investigating cases against him.

These investigations are:

Bosasa;

Judicial capture, from a complaint laid by EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu;

Former defence minister (now speaker) Mapisa-Nqakula ferrying ANC members on an SANDF plane to Zimbabwe, from a complaint laid by ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula; and

Ramaphosa's statement at ANC meeting that he knows that the ANC has used state funds, from a complaint laid by ANC MP Mervyn Dirks.

Advocate Karrisha Pillay SC, on behalf of Ramaphosa, said the first question the court would ask is whether the Public Protector had made out a case that there was a conflict between Ramaphosa's personal interest and his official responsibilities as president.

"My submission is, on all four those instances, contrary to what the Public Protector says, I will demonstrate to the court that there is no clash between official duties versus personal private interests," she said.

'Beyond hopeless'

She said in each of those cases, there was, or is, an investigation into Ramaphosa in his capacity of President or his previous capacity of deputy president.

"In taking a decision on the suspension, the president is tasked in his official capacity to take that decision," she said.

Advocate Steven Budlender SC is representing the DA who brought the motion to the National Assembly to institute removal proceedings against Mkhwebane.

He said three years after serious of damning court findings against Mkhwebane, she had continued in office.

"And she has continued in office based on the fact that she has embarked on a concerted campaign to prevent her impeachment proceedings being heard," he said.

"Not a concerted campaign to proclaim her innocence – that everyone is entitled to – but a concerted campaign to prevent and delay her impeachment proceedings occurring."

He said she didn't accept the Constitutional Court's unanimous finding and brought a rescission application (which he referred to as "rescission one").

"And rescission one, and I say this deliberately and carefully, was hopeless.

"But, of course, we know why it was brought; it was brought so that these proceedings could be brought before this court, to say: Don't you do anything until rescission one is over.

"But unfortunately for the Public Protector, rescission one was dismissed. And now we have rescission two. Rescission two is beyond hopeless."

He said the DA had rightly decided to call a spade a spade.

"And what is going on in this litigation is an attempt to prevent the impeachment proceedings at any cost, no matter how esoteric the legal strategy, no matter how contrived, no matter how utterly hopeless."

'Sheer conjecture and speculation'

He referred to Mpofu's "conspiracy theory" that the most powerful levers of society were out to get Mkhwebane.

"Now, with all due respect, that is not a legal argument. That is not even a political argument. That is sheer conjecture and speculation," he said.

"It demonstrates the lengths this Public Protector and her lawyers will go in an effort to prevent impeachment proceedings.

"We are in the midst, and I'm going to say it because it is appropriate to say it: we are in the midst of quintessential Stalingrad litigation."

The DA is seeking a personal cost order against Mkwhebane.

"It is time for the court to say that this is not bona fide litigation, this is vexatious, it is abusive, and it involves the Stalingrad approach," he said.

Responding, Mpofu said the case "is not about these wild speculations".

"So I'm not going to respond to what the DA had to say," he added.

He said there was a constitutional imperative that the Public Protector's dignity must be protected by all organs of state to ensure her effectiveness.

"According to Mr Budlender, the Public Protector must even be blamed for Covid-19 and everything else."

He said she should be protected in the same way that judges were protected.

He said each of the investigations into Ramaphosa dealt with impeachable offences if proven, and that these investigations were in jeopardy.

Referring to the Section 194 Committee, which he claims acted illegally when it met and decided to continue with its work, Mpofu said: "Please stop these people from doing more and more illegalities."