Bheki Cele condemns 'lawlessness' outside Senekal court, calls for protesters to be arrested

  • Bheki Cele has condemned alleged violence by protesters outside a Free State court on Tuesday.
  • The minister has called for those found to have been protesting to be arrested.
  • The protests were over a young farm manager who was allegedly killed.

Police minister Bheki Cele has labelled alleged actions by people protesting outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court on Tuesday as "lawlessness", and has called for those found to have taken part to be arrested.

The minister was commenting after a large group of demonstrators allegedly torched a vehicle and stormed the court's holding cell where those alleged to have murdered a young farm worker were being kept.

Cele said on Tuesday night that police had to use tear gas to disperse the "violent" group. 

READ | Police van torched as armed farmers 'storm holding cells of Brendin Horner murder accused'

"This type of lawlessness can't be justified nor taken lightly," he said.

"There is no logic when these protestors burn a police van, which is the same resource that is meant to assist them. It is also baffling why the anger of this community is being directed towards the police, when arrests have been made by the police and the suspects are before the courts."

Protesters try to push a nyala police vehicle outside court as tensions flared.

Cele has reminded people that while the right to peaceful protest is part of any democratic society and is enshrined in the country's Constitution, it comes with responsibilities.

READ | Bheki Cele condemns 'lawlessness' outside Senekal court

News24 earlier reported that it remained unclear who was responsible for firing two gunshots during the altercation at the court.

Boere Droogtehulp founder Chris Van Beljon who was at the scene said the shots were fired by the police. 

"No, it was definitely the police. No farmer shot anything, I can assure you," Van Beljon told News24 in Afrikaans. 

News24 also reported that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the directorate would decide whether to investigate a case of police misconduct.

