1h ago

add bookmark

Bheki Cele to visit KZN town after 3 women killed in drive-by shooting

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bheki Cele. Photo: @GovernmentZA/Twitter
Bheki Cele. Photo: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

Police Minister Bheki Cele will visit Inanda, Durban, on Tuesday to be briefed on the murders of three women during a drive-by shooting at the weekend.

Ncami Shange, 34, Beatrice Nzama, 60, and Philisiwe Jili, 37, were shot in front of the gate of Buhlebethu Primary School, Newtown C, on Saturday.

Five others were injured and taken to hospital.

READ | Three women killed outside KwaZulu-Natal school while ANC branch meeting under way inside

Cele will visit the scene as well as receiving a full briefing on the incident by the police management team. He will then make his way to the family homes of the deceased.

An ANC branch meeting was under way in the vicinity where the women were shot.

Inanda police are investigating three counts of murder and five of attempted murder.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bheki celekwazulu-natalcrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you feel was at fault for Verstappen and Hamilton's Italian GP crash?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Verstappen
24% - 495 votes
Hamilton
42% - 846 votes
They were both at fault
34% - 689 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

14h ago

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

14h ago

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

14h ago

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

14h ago

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast

14h ago

Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.19
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.63
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.75
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.44
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,792.81
+0.3%
Silver
23.73
-0.0%
Palladium
2,088.14
-2.4%
Platinum
963.50
+0.6%
Brent Crude
72.92
+2.1%
Top 40
58,495
+0.6%
All Share
64,652
+0.6%
Resource 10
61,773
+1.8%
Industrial 25
81,362
-0.6%
Financial 15
14,005
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of...

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of taxi at night
This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he...

10h ago

This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he needs help
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo