Bheki Cele to visit KZN town after 3 women killed in drive-by shooting

Police Minister Bheki Cele will visit Inanda, Durban, on Tuesday to be briefed on the murders of three women during a drive-by shooting at the weekend.

Ncami Shange, 34, Beatrice Nzama, 60, and Philisiwe Jili, 37, were shot in front of the gate of Buhlebethu Primary School, Newtown C, on Saturday.

Five others were injured and taken to hospital.

Cele will visit the scene as well as receiving a full briefing on the incident by the police management team. He will then make his way to the family homes of the deceased.

An ANC branch meeting was under way in the vicinity where the women were shot.



Inanda police are investigating three counts of murder and five of attempted murder.