1h ago

add bookmark

Bheki Cele welcomes arrest following Senekal chaos, calls for more

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police Minister Bheki Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele
GCIS

Police Minister Bheki Cele has welcomed the arrest of the first suspect involved in what his office has called "violent demonstrations by a group of farmers" outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court in the Free State on Tuesday. 

"On Tuesday, chaotic scenes unfolded outside the court building, following a court appearance by two suspects accused of the murder of farm manager, Brendin Horner," Cele's spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba said.

"The group of armed demonstrators, among them armed farmers, stormed into the court building demanding the two suspects be handed over.

WATCH | Police van torched as farmers storm holding cells of Brendin Horner murder accused

"The lawless acts that have been widely condemned, resulted in the vandalism of court property and a police vehicle was also overturned and set alight," she said.

Themba added that Cele is encouraged that a 52-year-old farmer has been arrested for his alleged role in the torching of the police vehicle.

"Cele is calling for more arrests as it is clear the criminality that took place was a collective act that threatened the rule of law."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Senekal chaos: Arrested farmer allegedly 'encouraged people to storm court, get accused' - report
ANALYSIS | Brendin Horner murder: 'You don't solve a criminal situation by committing criminal acts'
Senekal court chaos: Farmers are frustrated but vigilante violence cannot be condoned, experts say
Read more on:
sapsbheki celebrendin hornersenekalfree stateprotestscrime
Lottery
2 win the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 2671 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
38% - 2517 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 1371 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.63
(-0.14)
ZAR/GBP
21.49
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.53
(+0.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(-0.30)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.07)
Gold
1886.26
(-0.01)
Silver
23.78
(+0.13)
Platinum
868.00
(+0.64)
Brent Crude
42.15
(-1.55)
Palladium
2375.00
(+1.39)
All Share
54613.42
(-0.25)
Top 40
50220.29
(-0.38)
Financial 15
10014.37
(-1.17)
Industrial 25
74065.09
(-0.59)
Resource 10
53403.64
(+0.41)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

6h ago

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo