Bheki Cele welcomes arrest following Senekal chaos, calls for more

Police Minister Bheki Cele has welcomed the arrest of the first suspect involved in what his office has called "violent demonstrations by a group of farmers" outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court in the Free State on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday, chaotic scenes unfolded outside the court building, following a court appearance by two suspects accused of the murder of farm manager, Brendin Horner," Cele's spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba said.

"The group of armed demonstrators, among them armed farmers, stormed into the court building demanding the two suspects be handed over.

"The lawless acts that have been widely condemned, resulted in the vandalism of court property and a police vehicle was also overturned and set alight," she said.

Themba added that Cele is encouraged that a 52-year-old farmer has been arrested for his alleged role in the torching of the police vehicle.

"Cele is calling for more arrests as it is clear the criminality that took place was a collective act that threatened the rule of law."