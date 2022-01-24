Bible verse challenge: Why a Zimbabwean 'prophet' is offering R2m to SA youngsters

A Zimbabwean self-proclaimed 'prophet' is offering up to R2 million in a bible verse challenge.

The challenge will consist of local musicians vs ordinary South Africans.

Each person will be asked 10 questions; for every right answer, you walk away with R50 000.

In a bid to get youngsters off the streets, and away from drugs and crime, a Zimbabwean self-proclaimed 'prophet', Passion Java, is offering up to R2 million in a bible verse challenge.



The challenge is set to take place in three weeks' time in Johannesburg, to give youngsters time to study the bible.

Speaking to News24, Java's spokesperson, Boss Lashaan, said, after many visits to South Africa, it "broke" the 'prophet's' heart to see many youngsters on the street resorting to an "unchristian like" way of life.



Lashaan said:

It was always the plan to help the country where Java can, the team just wasn't sure how. But then the good Lord opened our eyes with new possibilities as to how to help those change their lifestyle. Everyone needs a little bit of money, and if we can be that vessel through God, then we will do what we can to change the lives of others.





According to Java, 33, he called local musicians - such as AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Master KG and DJ Maphorisa - to join the challenge.



"Youngsters look up to these musicians. They are well-known locally and internationally, I chose to add them to the challenge because if youngsters can see that their favourite stars are able to live normal lives, while living a Christian lifestyle, then just maybe they'll want to change their lives. It's a start," he said.



Lashaan said plans were already in motion for Java to fly down to SA, where he would host the bible challenge virtually at an undisclosed venue.



The challenge is simple, added Lashaan: Celebrities against ordinally South Africans.

It will be done virtually on the 'prophet's' Instagram page, which boasts more than 700 000 followers.

Lashaan said:

Each person will be asked a total of 10 questions stemming from the bible. For each correct answer, R50 000 will be given to the person, and it doesn't matter if it's a celeb or an ordinary person. The quiz is set to run for a period of one week, or until the R2 million is won.

According to Lashaan, Master KG has accepted the request to be a part of the bible quiz challenge.



"We are yet to hear from the other musicians, but we have a very strong feeling we will hear back from them soon. The team and I will continue to reach out to them - but, if they don't accept, the challenge will continue," said Lashaan.



Earlier this month, the 'prophet' made headlines when he and some of his friends were out celebrating a birthday at the lavish 012 Lifestyle bar and restaurant in Brooklyn. He paid the bill of R1.3 million and left a tip of R124 995 to staff members.



"I read in the media of one of the staff members that was in need of the money to pay off her student debt and, by the grace of God, was able to do so the following week. That also made me think of how many other students are going through the same situation and could make use of a portion of the R2 million," he said.



Java said he had built a comfortable life for himself and his family - and, even though there were still many things he wanted to achieve in life, helping those in need was a calling that he wanted to see through.



Java heads up the Kingdom Ministries and shuttles between Zimbabwe and Maryland in the US, where he is also reportedly setting up ministries.



He also has a line of books, including one on "speaking in tongues", and offers personal appearances.



His second wife, Lily, who moved from Ethiopia to the US at a young age, runs the Lily Java Foundation, which focuses on "less fortunate widows and orphans".



Asked whether he thinks money is the root of all evil, he proudly says "absolutely not".

"Money has power. It has the power to change people's lives for the better. Money shouldn't change people's mindsets. If you have been blessed financially, the Lord will use you to bless others," said Java.

According to the team, no applications are needed to take part in the challenge. All you must do is know your bible, hop onto his Instagram page, and if you are chosen to answer, you will be given the opportunity to do so.



"My social media team will be handling the outcome of the quiz challenge; it will be very structured. I've done these quizzes many times in previous years in other countries and I'm always impressed at how well it's done," said Java.



Java said he hoped there would be many people taking up the opportunity to change their lives for the better.



News24 tried to reach AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Master KG and DJ Maphorisa, but has received no response.

