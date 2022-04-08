57m ago

Biden calls Ramaphosa after SA abstains again in UN vote on Russia-Ukraine

Qaanitah Hunter and Tebogo Monama
US President Joe Biden called President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday after South Africa abstained from voting in the United Nations General Assembly on the resolution to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council.

Two impeccable sources told News24 that the two heads of state spoke telephonically about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.  

This comes after Ramaphosa told the 2022 Heads of Mission Conference in Pretoria on Thursday that South Africa would defend its non-aligned position, as this maintained the country's independent foreign policy.

South Africa abstained from voting in a UN resolution on the war in Ukraine for the third time on Thursday, saying it it believed the tabling of the resolution was premature and "prejudged the outcomes" of the independent, international commission of inquiry.

The commission's mandate is to investigate all alleged violations and abuses of human rights, and violations of international humanitarian law and related crimes.

The Presidency told News24 it would be issuing a statement later on Friday.

