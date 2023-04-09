1h ago

Share

'Big embarrassment over' - Popcru welcomes arrest of Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Thabo Bester's re-arest welcomed. (PHOTO: GroundUp)
Thabo Bester's re-arest welcomed. (PHOTO: GroundUp)
  • Popcru has welcomed the arrested of fugitive Thabo Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
  • The pair were arrested on Friday night in Tanzania.
  • Popcru says even though the arrests were welcomed, it was an "embarrassment" that they were not arrested in South Africa.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has welcomed the re-arrest of fugitive Thabo Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana in Tanzania.

Last week, South African Crime Intelligence officers allegedly tracked Bester to Tanzania where they monitored him for a period before the arrest.

Bester, Magudumana and a Mozambican national allegedly assisting them, were arrested in the Tanzanian city of Arusha. It is believed that they were on their way to Kenya at the time of their arrest.

Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said that even though the arrests were welcomed, it was an "embarrassment" that they were not arrested in the country.

READ | How Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania

"We welcome the news of the re-arrest of Thabo Bester, and now that the big embarrassment of not having apprehended him while still in the country is over, it is important that intense investigations are conducted so that we establish facts around this orchestrated escape," Mamabolo added. 

Mamabolo added that security company G4S, which is in charge of Mangaung Correctional Center where Bester had been incarcerated, had in the past week been insistent that Bester had died in his cell.


This was even after the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) publicly stated that he had escaped and was still alive.

"This is unacceptable. When entering into a public-private partnerships (PPP) contract, the DCS was supposed to play a monitoring role, which they clearly dismally failed on. It is clear that G4S was a law unto themselves.

"This PPP contract should be discontinued with immediate effect, and all those responsible must be held accountable," Mamabolo stressed. 

At a media briefing in Pretoria on Saturday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said Bester and Magudumana were found in possession of multiple passports.

"None of the passports were stamped," said Cele who confirmed that Bester and his accomplices were arrested 10 kilometres from the Kenyan border.

READ | Thabo Bester posed as an American

"It looks like they were heading to another country," Cele added.

Justice minister Ronald Lamola said Bester has "already been tried, convicted and escaped from a South African prison".

The minister said they would await feedback from Tanzanian authorities on the return of Magudumana. An arrest warrant has been issued against the socialite doctor.

Lamola said they were confident that Tanzanian authorities would work with the South African government to facilitate the return of Bester to South Africa.

He referred to the matter as a "clear case of deportation" as Bester is a convicted criminal who escaped from prison.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
popcruthabo besternandipha magudumanacrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the DA’s proposed 'moonshot pact' stands a chance in the 2024 general elections?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, there’s too much ego in coalition politics
52% - 1602 votes
Yes, it’s their best shot at ousting the ANC
48% - 1469 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.07
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
22.45
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.88
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.06
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
1,007.43
0.0%
Palladium
1,466.32
0.0%
Gold
2,007.49
0.0%
Silver
24.98
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.12
0.0%
Top 40
71,379
0.0%
All Share
77,114
0.0%
Resource 10
68,515
0.0%
Industrial 25
103,070
0.0%
Financial 15
15,748
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement

04 Apr

Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo