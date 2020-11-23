1h ago

Biker dead after hitting truck on Van Reenen's Pass during memorial ride

Riaan Grobler
A 53-year-old man has lost his life after his motorbike collided with a truck on the way up Van Reenen's Pass on Sunday afternoon.
A 53-year-old man has lost his life after his motorbike collided with a truck on the way up Van Reenen's Pass on Sunday afternoon.
A 53-year-old man has lost his life after his motorbike collided with a truck on the N3 on the way up Van Reenen's Pass on Sunday afternoon.

According to ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell, it is believed the man was taking part in a memorial ride for a fallen biker with his motorcycle club when the incident took place.

"ER24 paramedics were on the scene at 16:20. The Road Traffic Inspectorate, the N3TC [N3 Toll Concession] road patrol as well as the Van Reenen police were already on the scene. The bike as well as the man were found lying in the Johannesburg-bound fast lane of the N3. The man had suffered multiple fatal injuries and showed no signs of life. He was declared dead on arrival," Campbell said.

Many of the motorcycle club riders were still on the scene at the time of the death declaration and local authorities were in attendance for investigations, Campbell added.

