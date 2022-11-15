1h ago

Biker survives Johannesburg mall ambush - eyewitness

Ntwaagae Seleka
Police at a crime scene where a biker was shot, wounded and robbed.
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • A biker was shot and robbed outside a prominent mall, according to an eyewitness.
  • A group of men are said to have ambushed the man near Melrose Arch. 
  • Gauteng police said no one had yet been arrested. 

A motorcyclist in Johannesburg survived after gunmen ambushed him outside a shopping centre near Melrose Arch on Tuesday afternoon.

According to an eyewitness, the biker was attacked on his motorbike.

The witness, who asked not to be identified, said he was standing at the corner of Lymington Avenue and Oaklands Road when the incident occurred.

"The biker came from the direction of Melrose Arch and went to Blubird Shopping Centre. As he entered the parking lot, a white Toyota Fortuner with four male occupants parked along Oaklands Road," he said.

The eyewitness said two men jumped out of the Fortuner and positioned themselves.

"The biker didn't spend too long at Blubird Mall. As he exited the mall, the two men were joined by a third one. One waited in the middle of Lymington Avenue and Oaklands Road. Two were on the other side of Oaklands Road facing west. They pulled out pistols and opened fire at the biker. He fell to the ground near his motorbike. They jumped on him."

The man said one of the attackers grabbed a bag from the biker's shoulder, and then all three ran to their Fortuner and sped off.

According to the witness, the biker, who sustained bullet wounds to his arms, was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

Police who arrived on the scene took his bike. 

"I am happy he is alive," said the witness. "I thought they were going to finish him off while on the ground."

Gauteng police confirmed the attack and said the biker was rushed to hospital.

Officers were investigating the attempted murder. No one had been arrested yes, police said.

