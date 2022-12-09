Bill to decriminalise sex work affords 'better protection for sex workers', says Lamola

An amendment bill to decriminalise sex work has been published for public comment.

The bill has been hailed as a step towards protecting the rights of sex workers.

Municipal by-laws will be allowed to regulate where the buying and selling of sex takes place.

An amendment bill to essentially decriminalise sex work will not include regulations, effectively allowing municipal by-laws to regulate where the buying and selling of sex takes place. The bill was officially published on Friday.

During a briefing on Friday, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola unpacked the amendment bill that seeks to repeal legislation that criminalises sex work. The bill was approved for publishing and public comment by Cabinet at the end of November.

The Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Bill of 2022 will repeal the Sexual Offences Act (previously Immorality Act) 1957 and Section 11 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act 2007 and will decriminalise the sale and purchase of adult sexual services.

According to Lamola, the bill "does not decriminalise and regulate the industry all at once".

"It deals with decriminalisation only, with regulation to follow at a later stage. It was thought to be important to deal with the decriminalisation first, to ensure that sex workers are no longer criminally charged," Lamola said.

He added:

With regards to regulation, municipal by-laws would still be able to provide where solicitation in public spaces may or may not take place, for example, prohibiting the selling of sex in certain areas. This is similar to the prohibition on the location of taverns and shebeens, where there can be restrictions imposed to prohibit trade in residential neighbourhoods, near schools and/or religious buildings.

Lamola said there had been much debate over how the legal system should respond to sex work, but the bill was guided by one of the pillars in the National Strategic Plan (NSP) to address gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).



"This follows the view that the ongoing criminalisation of sex work contributes to GBVF as it leaves sex workers unprotected by the law, unable to exercise their rights as citizens and open to abuse generally, not least when they approach state facilities for assistance," he added.

Lamola said municipal by-laws also impacted the selling of sex, with, for example, certain municipalities using "nuisance" or "loitering" by-laws to remove or prosecute sex workers.

"In line with the NSP on GBV, it is hoped that decriminalisation will minimise human rights violations against sex workers. It would also mean better access to healthcare and reproductive health services for sex workers, as well as compliance with health and safety and labour legislation. It would also afford better protection for sex workers, better working conditions and less discrimination and stigma," he said.

Sisonke Gender Justice advocacy officer Zintle Tsholwana said very often, sex workers were not arrested for violating the Sexual Offences Act but rather for the transgression of municipal by-laws, such as loitering.

"The way the law has been enforced against sex workers is that municipal by-laws have been used to arrest sex workers arbitrarily. This will need to be addressed as a priority after the decriminalisation of sex work because there's no point in decriminalising sex work if by-laws are still going to be used to target sex workers on the ground," she said.

Tsholwana added that regulating sex work needed to be carefully considered. She referred to Amsterdam's red-light district, which limits the areas in which sex workers can operate.

She said:

This poses its own problems. The thing that people seem to misunderstand is that they think sex workers are going to start working outside schools and churches. There are places where we work and where our clients are. Sex workers are also mothers and members of the community; they would respect places like schools and churches and would most likely not work there.

Tsholwana added that there would still be "a long way to go" after sex work was decriminalised and that advocacy groups were likely to enter talks with the government on the topic of regulation once the bill came into effect.



News24 previously reported that the move to decriminalisation had been welcomed by sex worker advocacy groups, who said it would protect sex workers' human rights and allow them better access to justice and healthcare services.

The bill would translate into greater protection for sex workers, the justice minister said.

"Decriminalisation will destigmatise sex work and enable access to basic services and protection by law enforcement agencies. Existing laws prohibiting children from selling sex and trafficking for sexual purposes remain in force," Lamola added.

The bill has been published for public comment and is available on the Department of Justice website.



Comments on the bill need to be submitted by 31 January 2023.



