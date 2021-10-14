1h ago

add bookmark

Billions in taxpayers' money goes to parties 'effectively entrenching themselves in power' - OUTA

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A voter gets processed during a by-election in Boksburg earlier this year.
A voter gets processed during a by-election in Boksburg earlier this year.
OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images
  • The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is calling for more transparency in political party funding.
  • According to the lobby group, parties have received R13.882 billion in public funding from the Represented Political Party Fund since 2009.
  • OUTA says the funding helps keep political parties in power.

Political parties with seats in Parliament and provincial legislatures are effectively entrenching themselves in power and disadvantaging any new parties by voting in favour of more taxpayer funding for themselves.

This is according to the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) who is calling for more transparency in political party funding.

The Represented Political Party Fund (RPP Fund) is the official publicly funded support for parties, funded through the Home Affairs vote and run by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

READ | Financially crippled ANC wants more party funding in bid to address cash-flow issues

According to OUTA, for 13 years (between 2009/10 to 2021/22), parties had received R13.882 billion in total public funding.

In a statement, OUTA said its investigation found that funding for 2021/22 alone was R1.446 billion. The lobby group said another R2.890 billion was pencilled into the budget to cover the next two years.

If that funding goes through, the parties would have collected R16.773 billion over the 15 years from 2009/10 to 2023/24. This was the full period for the fourth, fifth and sixth Parliaments.

Adriaan Basson | This election is not about Ramaphosa, Zille or Malema - it's about potholes and power

"We were not able to establish how much each party received, but the bigger parties will have received the most, as funding is distributed according to representation in Parliament and legislatures.

"All parties which have held seats in the national and provincial legislatures during those years have benefitted. All the funding was approved in the annual budgets, voted on by the MPs, NCOP delegates and MPLs whose parties are the beneficiaries," it said.

Allocations

The RPP Fund, run by the IEC, produces an annual report with the party allocations and broad spending categories.

OUTA found for 2019/20, the ANC recorded spending R83 million of its R86 million allocation on salaries; the DA spent R24 million of its R33 million on salaries and; the EFF spent R16 million of its R19 million on "operating expenses" broken down into administration, accommodation, promotions and publications, rallies and events, and local travel.

READ | Concerning that only 3 parties disclosed party funding, say interest groups

The Political Party Funding aims to bring about more transparency around the money political parties receive.

OUTA, however, believed, not enough was being done.

"The Constitution intends state funding to enhance multi-party democracy, but the manipulation of huge amounts of additional funding by the very institutions required to safeguard democracy - the national Parliament and the provincial legislatures - effectively undermines the election of candidates from new parties," it said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
outapoliticselections 2021
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
33% - 1454 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 1687 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 1315 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14h ago

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.79
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.24
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.14
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.96
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,798.06
+0.3%
Silver
23.52
+1.9%
Palladium
2,137.03
+0.9%
Platinum
1,058.96
+3.5%
Brent Crude
83.18
-0.3%
Top 40
60,391
+1.5%
All Share
66,846
+1.3%
Resource 10
64,424
+2.5%
Industrial 25
84,200
+1.3%
Financial 15
14,007
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21285.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo