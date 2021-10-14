Billions in taxpayers' money goes to parties 'effectively entrenching themselves in power' - OUTA

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is calling for more transparency in political party funding.

According to the lobby group, parties have received R13.882 billion in public funding from the Represented Political Party Fund since 2009.

OUTA says the funding helps keep political parties in power.

Political parties with seats in Parliament and provincial legislatures are effectively entrenching themselves in power and disadvantaging any new parties by voting in favour of more taxpayer funding for themselves.



This is according to the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) who is calling for more transparency in political party funding.

The Represented Political Party Fund (RPP Fund) is the official publicly funded support for parties, funded through the Home Affairs vote and run by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

READ | Financially crippled ANC wants more party funding in bid to address cash-flow issues

According to OUTA, for 13 years (between 2009/10 to 2021/22), parties had received R13.882 billion in total public funding.

In a statement, OUTA said its investigation found that funding for 2021/22 alone was R1.446 billion. The lobby group said another R2.890 billion was pencilled into the budget to cover the next two years.

If that funding goes through, the parties would have collected R16.773 billion over the 15 years from 2009/10 to 2023/24. This was the full period for the fourth, fifth and sixth Parliaments.

Adriaan Basson | This election is not about Ramaphosa, Zille or Malema - it's about potholes and power

"We were not able to establish how much each party received, but the bigger parties will have received the most, as funding is distributed according to representation in Parliament and legislatures.



"All parties which have held seats in the national and provincial legislatures during those years have benefitted. All the funding was approved in the annual budgets, voted on by the MPs, NCOP delegates and MPLs whose parties are the beneficiaries," it said.

Allocations

The RPP Fund, run by the IEC, produces an annual report with the party allocations and broad spending categories.

OUTA found for 2019/20, the ANC recorded spending R83 million of its R86 million allocation on salaries; the DA spent R24 million of its R33 million on salaries and; the EFF spent R16 million of its R19 million on "operating expenses" broken down into administration, accommodation, promotions and publications, rallies and events, and local travel.

READ | Concerning that only 3 parties disclosed party funding, say interest groups

The Political Party Funding aims to bring about more transparency around the money political parties receive.

OUTA, however, believed, not enough was being done.

"The Constitution intends state funding to enhance multi-party democracy, but the manipulation of huge amounts of additional funding by the very institutions required to safeguard democracy - the national Parliament and the provincial legislatures - effectively undermines the election of candidates from new parties," it said.