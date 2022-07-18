17m ago

Bishop Zondo rape trial: Next witness to testify in camera

Alex Mitchley
Bishop Zondo.
Thulani Mbele
  • Bishop Stephen Zondo, charged with several counts of rape, has appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
  • The next witness to testify will do so in camera. 
  • This is after the State brought an application for her to testify in private because of a medical condition. 

The third witness in the Bishop Stephen Zondo rape trial will testify in camera, following an application by the National Prosecuting Authority.

Zondo, who has been charged with several counts of rape, appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday for the continuation of his trial.

State prosecutor advocate Jennifer Cronje started the court proceedings by bringing the application for the witness to testify in camera.

This means that the witness will effectively testify in private, with only the judge, defence team, prosecution, the accused and court officials in attendance.

As a result, the media and general public will not be allowed in the court while the witness gives her evidence-in-chief, and during cross-examination.

Cronje handed the application to Judge Mokhine Mosopa, accompanied by a medical letter. However, she did not go into detail, as the defence was not opposing the application.

READ | Bishop Zondo rape case: Trial postponed again after defence advocate fired

Zondo's lawyer, Piet Pistorius SC, said he was satisfied that a proper basis was made for the witness to testify in camera, citing that anxiety could worsen their medical condition.

It is understood that the witness is one of Zondo's alleged victims. 

Mosopa granted the application and subsequently adjourned proceedings to allow the public and media to exit the courtroom.

The court was packed on Monday with a number of clergy in attendance, supporting Zondo.

Outside the court, two pickets were in full swing, one in support of Zondo and the other decrying the allegations that the bishop faces.

Indictment 

The controversial Rivers of Living Waters Ministries bishop faces a string of charges of rape, indecent assault, and defeating the ends of justice. 

It's alleged that the crimes started in the 1980s and continued until 2018.

READ HERE | 'I am ready for trial' - Bishop Zondo after rape case transferred to high court

According to the indictment, the first count of rape dates back to 1980, when Zondo allegedly raped a girl in Sebokeng. It is also alleged that he forced the minor to play with his penis on numerous occasions during the same year. 

In 2008, he allegedly raped an adult woman in a hotel in Johannesburg. In 2013 and 2015, he allegedly raped two more women in Evaton. It is alleged that one of the women was raped on two different occasions. 

In December 2015, he allegedly raped another woman, either in or near his Johannesburg church.

He is accused of a sixth rape in 2016 and a seventh two years later.

Zondo has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. While he did not offer a plea explanation to the court, Pistorius said the bishop's defence would become apparent during the course of the trial.

