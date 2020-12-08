54m ago

add bookmark

Bishop Zondo takes CRL commission to court over investigation into sexual abuse allegations

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bishop Bafana Zondo
Bishop Bafana Zondo
PHOTO: Thulani Mbele/Gallo Images/Sowetan
  • Rivers of Living Waters ministry's bishop Bafana Zondo has filed papers to halt hearings by the CRL Commission.
  • The commission is investigating allegations of sexual abuse, among others.
  • Zondo was summoned to appear before the commission on 14 December.

Controversial pastor, bishop Bafana Zondo, has filed an urgent interdict to stop the CRL Commission from continuing its hearings into allegations of sexual abuse levelled against him.

Zondo's matter against the commission and its chair, Professor David Luka Mosoma, was briefly heard via a virtual sitting in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

In court papers, Zondo argued that the commission did not act within its rights when it held publicly broadcasted hearings last month into the allegations against him and the church.

"The issue for determination is whether it falls within the constitutional and statutory remit for the respondents to hold 'hearings' during their investigative processes as though they were a commission of inquiry. They are not," said Zondo in papers.

Last month, over the course of three days, the commission heard harrowing testimony from victims who alleged they were sexually assaulted by Zondo and that he used some sort of supernatural powers to control their lives and to commit acts of "evil".

Rights to dignity 'violated'

Zondo's pastor, Lydia Malete, also an applicant in the matter, said the hearings conducted by the commission had put their lives in danger.

"The ordinary person looking and listening at these 'hearings' will not examine the allegations closely or seriously into their accuracy. The ordinary person warned to believe that the allegations are factual, which no doubt impairs the dignity of the church members, the second applicant and his role in the church, as well as the fellow pastors and me," said Zondo in papers.

"The net effect of the false allegations which are being broadcast on television, aired on radio and shared on social media constitute violence to the image of the second applicant, the church members and myself.

"Our rights to dignity have been violated because of the manner in which the first respondent is conducting its proceedings. Our rights to practice our faith is being attacked unduly and our constitutional right of association is being hampered and violated," he added.

Representatives of the commission and Masoma said they sought to have the matter struck off the court roll. The matter was expected to continue in court on Friday.

Meanwhile, the commission had sent a summons to Zondo to appear before them on 14 December.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rivers of living waters ministrycrl commissionbafana zondogautengjohannesburgreligionsexual assaultcourts
Lottery
3 Daily Lotto players bag R116k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 490 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
23% - 836 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 2269 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo