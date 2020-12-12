Bishops Diocesan College sex scandal: Fiona Viotti's case closed as witnesses refuse to testify

The SA Council for Educators has closed its file in its investigation against former Bishops Diosecan College teacher Fiona Viotti.

This was because the parents of the pupils would not let them testify.

Viotti resigned from the prestigious Cape Town school after allegations of sexual misconduct were levelled against her.

The SA Council for Educators (SACE) has closed its file in its probe against former Bishops Diocesan College teacher Fiona Viotti who was found, by the school, to have engaged in sexual misconduct with five boys from 2013 to 2019.

This was due to a lack of cooperation from witnesses.



SACE said the investigation report was presented to its ethics committee on 3 December.

Twitter/Son

"In light of the fact that no parent was prepared to allow any of their children to make any statements to SACE, [the] council had no option but to provisionally close the matter with the hope that maybe we may one day come across witnesses [who] will be willing to assist us with our investigations," SACE spokesperson Themba Ndhlovu said in a statement.



SACE previously postponed the presentation date from 15 October to 3 December because they were directed to another pupil who, they were told, may be of assistance.

Parents of Bishops boys who had sexual 'relationships' with teacher wouldn't allow names to be handed to police – reporthttps://t.co/OSBpXlTlMN pic.twitter.com/RirpBL4FZz — News24 (@News24) December 19, 2019

"The learner in question, through his legal representative, indicated that he would not be participating in any interview with SACE.

"On that note, we had to submit our final report on the 3rd December to have the matter closed on the basis of lack of cooperation by witnesses. We are now closing the file and will notify the parties accordingly."

After the allegations made headlines, the former Bishops teacher resigned and went into medical care. Her marriage was also ended.

An investigation was conducted by lawyers appointed by the school and it was found that she had breached the school's code of conduct and the SACE code of ethics.

Her lawyer, William Booth, told News24 earlier this week that Viotti had been awaiting the outcome of the SACE matter.

He said there was no evidence of criminal conduct either because the witnesses were not prepared to testify against her.